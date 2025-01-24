Sky Sports pundit and EFL expert Clinton Morrison has backed Burnley to complete a deal for Rangers' Tom Lawrence if Scott Parker falls short in his long-standing pursuit of Morgan Whittaker.

The Clarets have made three January additions to date in Oliver Sonne, Ashley Barnes and most recently Jonjo Shelvey, with the latter two both arriving on three transfers.

But Parker is targeting more signings as he bids to take Burnley back to the Premier League at the first time of asking come May, with automatic promotion a firm possibility amid stiff competition from Leeds, Sheffield United and Sunderland.

According to a report from Football Insider, Burnley and the Blades are two "potential suitors" for Lawrence along with Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's Beskitas. It's said that Rangers will accept a suitable offer made for the Welshman, who is set to see his current contract run down at the end of the season.

This news comes amid Burnley's well-documented interest in Plymouth Argyle's star forward Whittaker, which dates back to last summer when the Clarets twice saw bids rejected by the Championship strugglers.

However, they have returned with a fresh offer worth £5 million plus add-ons for Whittaker, who - in the words of Argyle boss Miron Muslic - "didn't show up" for their 5-0 home defeat to the Clarets on Wednesday evening as talk of a January exit intensifies.

Clinton Morrison backs Burnley to sign Rangers' Tom Lawrence amid Morgan Whittaker, Plymouth transfer saga

Lawrence is a familiar name across the EFL, having turned out for the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City, Ipswich Town and most notably Derby County before heading north of the border to sign for Rangers in the summer of 2022.

According to ex-Crystal Palace striker Morrison, who spoke exclusively to Football League World on behalf of Free Bets, the winger would prove to be a shrewd potential alternative to Whittaker should a deal fall short of completion.

"I saw a lot of Tom Lawrence when he was at Derby and he’s a good player, but he’s obviously gone to Rangers and it hasn’t really worked out through injuries and not getting enough game time," Morrison told FLW.

"But I think if a player like that becomes available, you definitely have a look at him for your squad. I don’t think it would be a bad signing.

"You look at Burnley, I know they beat Plymouth last night and gave them a hammering, they scored a lot of goals and they’ve been interested in Morgan Whittaker. Maybe if they can’t get Whittaker [Lawrence could be a second-choice transfer option], because when you do recruitment you have three that you want.

"You go for the top one, then the second and then the third. You don’t know where Lawrence is on that list, but it would be a good signing."

Tom Lawrence's Championship experience will appeal to Burnley FC

Prior to his Ibrox switch, all but the entirety of the 23-cap Wales international's career had been spent in the Championship and his familiarity with the division certainly prompts some degree of appeal.

Tom Lawrence's career stats by club via FotMob, as of January 23 Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2013-2014 Manchester United 1 0 0 2013-2014 Carlisle United (loan) 11 3 0 2014 Yeovil Town (loan) 19 2 0 2014-2016 Leicester City 4 0 0 2014-2015 Rotherham United (loan) 6 1 1 2015-2016 Blackburn Rovers (loan) 23 2 3 2016 Cardiff City (loan) 14 0 0 2016-2017 Ipswich Town 36 11 9 2017-2022 Derby County 185 37 19 2022- Rangers 56 11 6

It's not simply familiarity either, as Lawrence starred for both Ipswich and Derby and captained the Rams before joining Rangers. He has impressed in limited minutes for Rangers too, with five goals and two assists from just 15 appearances on the current season's stat-line, but he has not featured since November through injury.

Burnley would have to be cautious of the 31-year-old's injury record, but considering the plethora of wide options already at Parker's disposal in the likes of Luca Koleosho, Jaidon Anthony and Jeremy Sarmiento, they would hardly be putting all their eggs into one basket.

Particularly in the long-term, Whittaker could well represent a better option due to his age, which brings potential resale value further down the line. But as a solid squad option to bolster Burnley's depth and offer more flexibility for rotation, the Clarets could do considerably worse than beating off Chris Wilder's side for Lawrence's signature.