It has been an decent start to life back in the Championship for Plymouth Argyle.

The Pilgrims were promoted from League One last season, winning the title with an outstanding 101 points, and they have adapted well to the second tier so far.

While their away form has left a little to be desired, Home Park has remained a fortress for Argyle, and it will be an incredibly tough place to visit for opposition teams in the year ahead.

On the early evidence, Steven Schumacher's side look set to stay clear of any relegation trouble this season, but after their strong start, some of their stars could attract interest in the January transfer window.

With that in mind, we looked at the potential transfer value of some of the Pilgrims' key players.

Michael Cooper - £3 million

Cooper came through the Argyle academy, going on to establish himself as the club's number one goalkeeper.

The 23-year-old received the League One golden glove in the 2021-22 season, joint with Wycombe Wanderers' David Stockdale, after keeping 18 clean sheets in 46 games, while he was also named in the division's Team of the Season and was voted the Pilgrims' Player of the Year.

Cooper's strong form continued into last season, keeping 11 clean sheets in 31 appearances in all competitions until his campaign was ended by a serious knee injury in February.

He is yet to make his comeback, but he is likely to regain his place between the sticks when he returns, and it would be no surprise to see him impress once again in the Championship.

Cooper has proven his ability to single-handedly win his side points, and while his injury may decrease his current transfer value, Argyle would be reluctant to let him go for anything less than £3 million.

Bali Mumba - £5 million

Mumba spent last season on loan with the Pilgrims from Norwich City, scoring six goals and providing 10 assists in 47 appearances to help the club to the League One title.

The 21-year-old was surprisingly allowed to depart Carrow Road permanently this summer, and he became Argyle's joint club record signing when he returned to Home Park on a full-time basis for a fee of more than £1 million.

Mumba has continued to excel in his wing-back role in the Championship this season, with his fine individual goal on the opening day against Huddersfield showcasing his pace and attacking threat.

After proving his ability in the second tier, the Pilgrims could demand somewhere in the region of £5 million for Mumba, and attacking full-backs have made moves to the Premier League for significant money in the past.

Adam Randell - £3 million

Midfielder Randell is another player who has graduated from the academy to become a regular in the first team in recent years.

Randell scored four goals and provided four assists in 40 appearances in all competitions last season, and he has seamlessly made the step up to the second tier, scoring two goals and providing one assist in his first 11 games this campaign.

While Randell might not yet be considered among the Pilgrims' key players, the 23-year-old is certainly one of their most valuable assets.

Should he continue his development over the course of the season, he could command a fee of around £3 million.

Morgan Whittaker - £5 million

Midfielder Whittaker starred for the Pilgrims in the first half of last season before he was recalled by Swansea City in January.

Whittaker returned to Home Park permanently this summer, becoming the club's record signing when he joined for a fee of around £1 million plus add-ons, although this was later equalled by Mumba's arrival.

The 22-year-old struggled to make an impact for Swansea after his return to South Wales in January, raising questions about his suitability for the Championship, but he has certainly silenced his doubters after an excellent start to the season.

Whittaker has scored four goals and provided three assists in his first 11 games this season, including scoring a hat-trick in the 6-2 win over Norwich last month, and the fee Argyle paid for him this summer already looks to be something of a bargain.

His impressive form is likely to have increased his transfer value significantly, and anything around the £5 million mark would be a fair asking price.

Ryan Hardie - £4 million

Striker Hardie led the Pilgrims' promotion charge last season, scoring 17 goals and providing four assists in 54 appearances in all competitions.

Hardie has enjoyed an outstanding start to life in the Championship, scoring five goals and registering three assists in 12 appearances so far this campaign.

Somewhere around the £4 million mark would be a fair valuation for Hardie at this point, but that could certainly increase if he can maintain his impressive goalscoring form.