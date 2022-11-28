Morgan Whittaker = 10/10: Rating all of Plymouth Argyle’s summer signings out of 10 – Do you agree?

Plymouth Argyle undoubtedly benefitted from an excellent summer transfer window this year, something that gave them the platform to go on and assert themselves as promotion contenders.

They already looked strong under Steven Schumacher who had made a respectable start to life in management during the second half of last term – and he wouldn’t have had any shortage of motivation to do well considering how last season ended against MK Dons.

These two factors alone make it no real surprise that they have been strong during the early stages of the 2022/23 campaign, but as mentioned, their summer business has helped to take them to another level with the Pilgrims currently sitting at the top of their division.

Many of their supporters will admit that there’s work to be done during the January transfer window, with their defence looking like a weak link at this stage with their inability to keep clean sheets costing them points.

They lost two points against Burton Albion earlier this month because of a late equaliser – and that moment reinforced the need for some fresh faces to come through the door at Home Park when 2023 comes along.

Looking back at the summer though, we have rated all of their signings out of 10. Would you change these ratings?

Matt Butcher – 7/10

Establishing himself as an integral player at Accrington Stanley during his time under John Coleman, he was a great capture for the Pilgrims in the summer.

Signing on the expiration of his contract in Lancashire, he has been a regular under Schumacher with 22 competitive appearances to his name so far this season.

He hasn’t opened his account for the club yet – but that isn’t his main responsibility and his versatility alone has made up for that – playing in the middle of the park, at wing-back and in central defence as well this season.

The fact he was a free agent makes it tempting to push this rating up to an eight – but a seven seems suitable for the 25-year-old.

Mickel Miller – 4/10

Frustratingly, his season has been disrupted by a torn thigh muscle and he was incredibly unlucky to have sustained this injury just before the start of the campaign.

He looks set to be a decent addition for the Pilgrims based on the limited time he’s had on the pitch – but it’s hard to give him more than a four at the moment considering his lack of game time.

Come back to us at the end of the season though – because his rating should be much, much higher.

Finn Azaz – 9/10

Another player that has been struck down by an injury, Azaz has at least been able to make an impact during the early stages of this season with six goals and three assists to his name in 15 league appearances.

When the Aston Villa loanee returns, you would certainly bet on him to be an excellent asset once more and could even be crucial for the Pilgrims in their quest to seal promotion.

He’s one of several players who has helped to take the club to a new level and the only drawback of this signing is the fact he’s only at Home Park temporarily!

A broken ankle means he has been absent in recent games though and is likely to remain on the sidelines for a considerable amount of time. That has knocked his rating down to a nine – but he has been a superb attacking player to have when available.

Bali Mumba – 10/10

Mumba has been unbelievable – and Schumacher has played a big part in that by setting the Norwich City loanee free and giving him the chance to operate in a more advanced position at wing-back.

The 21-year-old and the Pilgrims seem to be a match made in heaven – and he did extremely well to recover from last season after being relegated with former loan side Peterborough United.

Registering four goals and seven assists this season, his contributions have been superb, with his impact being similar to Harry Toffolo’s at Huddersfield Town last season.

Showing his versatility as well by playing on both sides, he has enjoyed a near-perfect temporary spell thus far. He will want his side’s defensive record to improve – but he’s a real force in the final third and showed that with his recent goal against Burton.

Morgan Whittaker – 10/10

Along with Azaz and Mumba, Whittaker has been a real game-changer for Schumacher’s men with seven goals to his name as well as five assists in 19 league displays.

His goalscoring threat has helped to take the pressure off Ryan Hardie to be the club’s main scorer – and that will be extremely valuable with another key man in Azaz likely to be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Recently being linked with a January switch to Ipswich Town, the 21-year-old may benefit from staying put considering he’s already settled in Devon and was/is intending to remain there for the remainder of the campaign.

Nigel Lonwijk – 8/10

The teenager gets his score bumped up to an eight because he has shown real maturity during the majority of his performances and has been a magnificent addition at the back.

Going forward, he has also been useful with his two assists displaying his different attacking qualities.

Supplying a superb long ball for Niall Ennis against Bolton Wanderers, he then showed real composure against Accrington last month to set up Sam Cosgrove’s goal.

Sam Cosgrove – 8/10

Scoring six times in 19 appearances, five have come in his 12 league games and a lot of credit has to go to him because he didn’t enjoy the best time at AFC Wimbledon during the second half of last season.

He could play a particularly important role in the final third whilst Azaz remains out – and it will be interesting to see whether he can retain his current form.

Needing to put himself in the shop window in the coming months with his future at Birmingham City looking bleak, this season is a particularly important one for the 25-year-old.