Morgan Rogers sends message to Lincoln City fans as Man City return looms

Lincoln City fell at the final hurdle in their quest for Championship football yesterday, losing 2-1 to Blackpool in the League One Play-Off Final at Wembley.

The Imps made an incredible start to the afternoon, with Ollie Turton diverting Brennan Johnson’s cross into his own net inside 47 seconds.

But Blackpool responded well and found an equaliser shortly before half-time, with Kenny Dougall firing low into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Nine minutes into the second half, Dougall doubled his and Blackpool’s tally, firing another powerful low effort into the bottom corner.

Lincoln huffed and puffed towards the end of the contest, but despite Regan Poole’s late chance, they were unable to find a dramatic late equaliser.

For Lincoln, it’s the end of what has been a remarkable season for the Imps. They have exceeded expectations, and will look to use this hurt as they look to go one further next season.

It will be a busy summer for the Imps, though, with Appleton likely to be busy in the transfer market as he looks to strengthen his squad.

With the likes of Brennan Johnson and Morgan Rogers returning to their parent clubs, the loan players will have to be replaced this summer.

Rogers, though, has sent a heartfelt message to Lincoln fans following their failure to win promotion to the Championship at the weekend.

The Manchester City loanee arrived in January, before scoring six goals and registering four assists in 28 games for the Imps.

He’s now took to Instagram to bid farewell to Lincoln, ending his message with “see you soon”.

