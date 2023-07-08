New Middlesbrough signing Morgan Rogers has taken to Twitter to react out to the Riverside faithful after his move from Manchester City was confirmed yesterday.

The 20-year-old said he was "so happy" to be starting what he described as "a new chapter" and that he "can't wait to play for this club".

Middlesbrough 2023 summer signings

After defeat in the Championship play-offs last term, Michael Carrick's side are preparing for another season in the second tier.

Carrick replaced Chris Wilder at the helm midway through the 2022/23 so it's no surprise to see him looking to make the most of his first summer at the North East club.

Rogers became the fifth signing of the window for the Teessiders when his move from Man City, where he's been since leaving West Bromwich Albion in 2019, was confirmed yesterday.

After a quiet start to the window, Boro added their first new arrival on Tuesday in winger Alex Gilbert, who joined on a free transfer after being released by Brentford, and then Dutch centre-back Rav van den Berg was the next through the door in a permanent move from PEC Zwolle.

Yesterday, the club confirmed the arrivals of Australia duo Tom Glover, a free-agent goalkeeper, and Sammy Silvera, an in-demand attacker that made the switch from Central Coast Mariners, before Rogers' move was announced.

Goalkeeper Seny Dieng has been confirmed as the sixth new arrival of the summer this morning, joining from QPR for around £2 million, but it looks as though there could still be more to come as Carrick continues to strengthen his squad.

Morgan Rogers' message to Middlesbrough fans

After three loan spells in his last two years at the Etihad, Rogers is clearly happy to make a permanent move to the Riverside.

The 20-year-old took to Twitter to outline his excitement at joining Boro and starting "a new chapter".

Will Morgan Rogers be a good signing for Middlesbrough?

Rogers last two loan spells - at Bournemouth and Blackpool - have been underwhelming but we saw at Lincoln City in 2021/22 and at youth level at City just what an exciting talent the 20-year-old is.

A tricky winger with an eye for a goal, the England U20 international bolsters Carrick's wide options and the move to the Riverside could be the perfect thing to help him achieve his lofty potential.

Few sides in the EFL, if any, were more committed to playing fearless, attacking football than Boro in the second half of last season and that approach should suit Rogers down to the ground.

We've seen him struggle to impact games at Championship level previously but as part of a side that are so dangerous going forward, and have a host of attacking weapons, it would not be a surprise to see him flourish.

That said, it's important to remember that he is still just 20 years old and pretty raw. He's got a lot of learning to do and will be competing for places with some players that are proven quantities in Carrick's system.

A bit of a patience is needed but there is no doubt that the North East club could see the dividends further down the line.