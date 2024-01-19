Highlights Middlesbrough are aiming for a playoff finish this season and have a chance at achieving something special.

Aston Villa has shown interest in Morgan Rogers, but Middlesbrough has rejected their offers so far.

Rogers should be cautious about leaving Middlesbrough too soon and consider the right move for his career development.

Middlesbrough will be planning to come out of this transfer window with a squad that can get them into the play-offs come the end of the campaign.

Boro started this Championship season off rather slowly, something that put manager Michael Carrick under severe pressure.

However, the club remained patient, and they are now reaping the benefits, as Carrick’s got his side back in contention for another top six finish.

Midway through this transfer window and Boro are sitting in 10th place in the table on 39 points, just one point outside the play-off places with still 19 games to go.

Not only are they in contention for a top six spot, but Middlesbrough are in the EFL Cup semi-finals, with them holding a 1-0 lead over Chelsea after the first leg.

So, the Championship side could achieve something really special this season and, of course, that is gaining the deserved attention. However, the attention midfielder Morgan Rogers is now getting will be something that will worry Boro.

Aston Villa interested in Morgan Rogers

It was revealed on Thursday night by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, that Premier League side Aston Villa had sent a bid in for Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers.

The Italian stated that Villa boss Unai Emery considers the former Manchester City player a top target in this transfer window, while the player himself is said to be excited about the opportunity.

Morgan Rogers' stats per division (As it stands January 19th, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists Championship 60 4 7 Premier League 2 32 10 8 League One 25 6 4 U18 Premier League 25 11 7

It has since been reported by The Northern Echo, that Middlesbrough had rejected Villa’s offer, with it stating that the Premier League side will need to improve their offer considerably to get their target.

Then, The Telegraph’s John Percy also added that Villa have seen a second bid rejected for the player, with Boro adamant they won’t sell unless their valuation is met.

Morgan Rogers must be wary of joining Aston Villa from Middlesbrough

Morgan Rogers only joined Middlesbrough in the summer transfer window, signing a permanent deal from Manchester City.

The 21-year-old originally came through the academy at West Brom, but Man City snapped up the youngster in 2019. However, he never made an appearance for the first team, spending most of his time either in their academy or out on loan.

That cycle came to an end in the summer, as Boro agreed to sign the midfielder on a four-year contract, his first permanent move since signing for City.

In this campaign, Rogers has started 13 of the 25 league games he has played so far, averaging 49 minutes per game. The attacker has also been named in team of the week once this season, as he’s got two goals and five assists to his name, as per SofaScore.com.

The 21-year-old has an expected goal rate of 3.74, while his scoring frequency is 617 minutes. He is averaging 0.1 goals per game, with 1.2 shots per game, leading to 0.6 being on target. Rogers has a goal conversion rate of 7%, and while creating chances, he’s got an expected assist of 4.01 and has created 10 big chances this season, as per SofaScore.com.

These numbers aren’t amazing, but they show that Rogers is performing well for Middlesbrough and has been an important player in their attacking set-up.

So, it can be understood why Aston Villa are looking at the player, and Rogers is obviously going to be excited about this interest, as it’s not every day that a Premier League team is keen on signing you. However, he needs to be very careful and not rush into any decision, as he needs to make the right move for his career.

Rogers is still very young in his development, so the point of joining Boro was to get playing regular football at a level where he could progress his career. Therefore, it is still very early for him to be considering leaving, and he could join Villa and be in a similar situation as he was in at Man City.

So, while it shows how good he’s been playing and how highly he’s rated, Rogers shouldn’t be in a rush to be leaving the Riverside Stadium just yet.