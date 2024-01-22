Highlights Middlesbrough value Morgan Rogers at £10 million, a fair price considering his potential and recent performances.

Rogers has become an important part of Middlesbrough's attacking options, contributing goals and assists in the Championship.

While a move to the Premier League may be exciting for Rogers, he should consider waiting until the summer for a top-flight move to ensure regular playing time.

Middlesbrough have set an asking price of £10 million for the in-demand Morgan Rogers.

According to the Independent, Aston Villa have returned with a significantly improved offer for the 21-year-old following two previously rejected bids.

The Premier League side are keen to bring the forward to Villa Park this month in a bid to improve Unai Emery’s attacking options. The Midlands outfit is competing for a top four spot in the Premier League, with the gap to league leaders Liverpool also only two points.

Morgan Rogers stats

Morgan Rogers attacking statistics (last 365 days) - Source: Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Percentile Ranking (Wingers) Non-penalty goals 0.11 16 Non-penalty xG 0.23 62 Shots Total 1.99 42 Assists 0.25 77 Expected Assisted Goals 0.30 89 Non-penalty xG + Expected Assisted Goals 0.53 84 Shot-creating Actions 4.27 70

Middlesbrough valuing Rogers at £10m is fair

Rogers was one of several signings for Middlesbrough last summer, arriving from Manchester City, and has become an increasingly important part of Michael Carrick’s side.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether £10 million is a fair asking price, and if Boro should cash in on the winger this month…

Declan Harte

Rogers had a slow start to life at Middlesbrough, but has found his footing in the last couple of months.

He’s become a key part of Carrick’s attacking options, and is finally starting to show some of the potential you’d expect from a Manchester City academy graduate.

The 21-year-old has contributed two goals and six assists in the Championship, and has proven himself as a solid creative option in the side.

Rogers is also quite impressive off the ball, and his defensive contribution has been extremely effective for someone in his position.

A £10 million fee is a fair asking price, all things considered, as he is just in the door at the Riverside and has a contract until the summer of 2027.

A move to the Premier League would be quite exciting for Rogers, but it might not be the best next step in his development as he will face a lot of stiff competition for regular playing time.

While Boro would be happy to receive eight-figures for the player, he should consider waiting until the summer to consider a move back to the top flight.

Alfie Burns

Given that Rogers is only just through the door at Middlesbrough and has a long contract behind him, the club are well within their rights to turn around an demand an eight-figure fee.

If you looked at the here-and-now form of the forward, he probably isn't worth £10m, but that is a completely different thing to looking at the wider picture.

The wider picture tells you that Boro are sitting on a versatile forward that's capable of playing across the frontline, who has years ahead of him to improve into a top-flight forward given he's only 21-years-old. Boro having him tied down on a good contract means that, by the time 2027 comes around, he could be worth £10m or significantly more.

That's why, if Villa want him, they are going to have to stump up a very decent fee this January to land him. They probably see Rogers as a development player and something of a long-term project beyond Ollie Watkins. You can understand them not wanting to pay over the odds for that, but, ultimately, it is Boro in the driving seat when it comes to negotiations.

This isn't going to be an easy deal to do, which is fair enough from a Boro perspective.