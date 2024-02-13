Highlights Middlesbrough midfielder Matt Crooks has signed for Real Salt Lake in the United States, attracting interest from MLS clubs throughout January.

Middlesbrough’s Matt Crooks was attracting transfer interest from the United States in the early months of 2024 and signed for Real Salt Lake yesterday.

According to reports from The Northern Echo, there were a number of MLS clubs weighing up a move for the midfielder.

The 30-year-old had made 25 appearances in the Championship, contributing three goals and six assists, but left Boro alongside Morgan Rogers to leave Michael Carrick's attacking numbers somewhat depleted.

The pair were key players during the first half of the campaign and were the club's two highest-profile departures in the January window, with the likes of Finn Azaz and Luke Thomas arriving to bolster their ranks.

Crooks last featured for Carrick’s side during their 1-1 draw at home to Rotherham United on 20 January, having missed the games against Sunderland and Bristol City due to a hip problem.

He has made 18 starts in the league this campaign, the same amount as his total in the 2022/23 season and leaves the Riverside despite the fact the MLS season doesn’t get underway until later this month, with clubs currently in the middle of pre-season.

Matt Crooks' farewell message to Middlesbrough

Crooks penned an emotional farewell letter to Boro's supporters on the club's website. He said "When first joining, I remember saying ‘it’s Middlesbrough’, and I haven’t been disappointed, what a club.

"Only six months ago, I described this place as home and that it will remain. But life is short and we only get one go at it, and to have the chance to experience football and life in another country with my family was one I was keen to take up.

"From the very first game, playing as a tricky right-winger at Fulham away, right up to Chelsea in a domestic semi-final, I gave it my all.

"Under each manager came different challenges and plenty of positions, yet all provided me with memories which I am sure I’ll be able to look back on fondly. Reading at home, United away, Spurs at home, Chelsea at home. Fantastic.

"Good luck to everyone involved with the club for the rest of this campaign, I'm sure the lads and staff will give everything 'til the season ends."

"Aside from the football, I must place thanks to you all who have supported the Jordan Sinnott Foundation Trust from the minute I arrived. We have been able to raise incredible amounts of money together and I hope you continue to keep an eye on what we do.

"Hair is fine, can’t question it. Belters, all the time? Not sure.

"Up the burrow,

"Tree."

Matt Crooks' Middlesbrough career (all competitions), as per Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 44 11 3 2022/23 40 7 6 2023/24 31 5 6

The reaction to Crooks' departure

Crooks made 115 appearances for Middlesbrough but has called time on a career for the Teesiders, but played with many different players during his two-and-a-half-year stint.

Following his message on the club's website, he then took to Instagram to post a farewell video, stating: "Thanks for everything @theboroofficial. Salt Lake Diaries incoming. Tree, over & out…"

To which many Boro players past and present have reacted:

"Living legend❤️" - Marcus Tavernier.

"All the best brother. You will be missed ❤" - Tommy Smith.

"Living legend, go smash it my mate❤️❤️❤️" - Morgan Rogers.

"All the best Bro❤️" - Marcuss Forss.

"All the best mate ❤️" - Josh Coburn.

"All the best crooksy❤" - Aaron Ramsey.

"All the best hermano ❤🔥" - Rodrigo Muniz.

Middlesbrough may regret letting Crooks go

Crooks has become a bit of a fan favourite during his time at the Riverside since joining in 2019 from Rotherham, and his 'tree' nickname has become iconic.

He is a player that has popped up with some big moments for the team throughout his time with the club, but especially this season, with a goal against rivals Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, as well as a brace of assists in a 3-2 win over Watford in September.

The club did well to recruit some quality in January, especially in attacking areas, but are certainly worse off without either Crooks or Rogers now in their ranks as they search for a place in the play-offs.