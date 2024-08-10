Highlights Micah Hamilton decided on Middlesbrough after chat with former City teammate Morgan Rogers.

The versatile forward signed a £2m deal with Teessiders, aiming to establish himself in the squad.

Boro boss Carrick excited to work with Hamilton, hoping for a similar impact to Rogers' success.

Middlesbrough's latest signing, Micah Hamilton, has referenced a discussion with former Manchester City academy teammate and current Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers as helping him make his mind up over the move to Teesside.

Boro completed a deal for the Manchester City forward that is reportedly worth around £2m up-front, with the Premier League champions inserting a buy-back clause that is worth considerably more than £11m.

The 20-year-old England youth international has put pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Teessiders, in what can only be seen as a significant coup for the Championship side, given the fact Hamilton had forced his way into Pep Guardiola's first team picture last season.

But according to Hamilton himself, it was a discussion with a former teammate and Middlesbrough star that helped him come to the conclusion that the North East is where he belonged this summer.

Rogers chat convinces Hamilton of Boro move

One of Middlesbrough's biggest success stories of their transfer market business in recent years, Rogers was signed for £1m last summer, before being sold to Aston Villa in January in a deal worth up to £16m.

Rogers made 33 appearances in all competitions for Boro in 2023/24, scoring seven times and registering a further eight assists before departing for Villa Park.

No doubt having that fresh in his mind when mulling over a move to Middlesbrough this summer, Hamilton decided to reach out to his former Manchester City academy colleague to help build a better picture on what the club was all about.

In an interview with the club website, Hamilton said: "I asked him (Rogers) a few things, not just about the football but the area, my new teammates, the manager and staff and he said he loved it here.

"I've seen so many young players come here, do well, some stay and some move on. It's great to see. I think the project and ambition of the club is so big, that was a big thing for me."

"This is the season where I want to establish myself and show everyone, I can't wait to get going and I think from there things will fall into place."

As much as Michael Carrick won't want to lose Hamilton as quickly as they did Rogers, he will be certainly hoping that he can make a similar impact to that of their former winger.

The Boro boss told the club website: "Micah is an exciting young player who we're looking forward to working with. He's already been in and around the senior side at Man City - he's got that experience from playing in the Champions League - and he is another great addition to the squad."

Hamilton's versatile ability allows him to play any role that Carrick may ask him to do across the forward line, and that should afford him the opportunity to make a fairly instant impact at the Riverside Stadium once he's built up his match fitness.

Hamilton's 23/24 Man City stats (all comps), per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists Avg. match rating 3 1 0 6.9/10

If the former City product can reach his potential with Middlesbrough, which was hinted at last season when he scored on his Champions League debut, then Boro could be in line to receive a similar if not larger fee than the one they received from the Rogers sale.

But for now, Hamilton will not be thinking about that, as he focuses on carving out his place in Middlesbrough's starting lineup, and potentially developing into one of the Championship's classiest players this season.