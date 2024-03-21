Karamoko Dembele has enjoyed an excellent season on loan at Blackpool in League One from French side Brest.

Karamoko Dembele transfer latest

The attacking midfielder is a name that many may recognise, as he made headlines after featuring for Celtic’s U20 side at just 13-years-old.

After failing to truly establish himself as a regular at Parkhead, Dembele made the decision to join Brest, but he once again didn't get the starts he would’ve wanted in the previous campaign.

Karamoko Dembele Career Stats So Far (As of March 21st, 2024) Team Appearances Goals Assists Celtic 10 1 - Brest 18 - - Blackpool 40 7 12

Therefore, a loan to the Seasiders was sorted in the summer, and it’s given the 20-year-old the platform he needs to show what he can do on a regular basis.

He has been key to Neil Critchley’s side as they push for the play-offs, scoring seven goals and registering 12 assists, as well as impressing with his all-round game.

Naturally, that has prompted talk that Dembele could be on the move this summer, and it was claimed by HITC that Middlesbrough are rivalling the likes of Leeds, Leicester, Wolves, West Ham and Everton, among others, for the signature of the youngster.

Middlesbrough could have transfer edge

Normally, it would be difficult for Boro to sign Dembele over some of the clubs mentioned, as the appeal of the Premier League is obvious, and all players want to play at the highest level.

However, the clear advantage that the Teesside outfit have over the other clubs is that they will be able to offer him first-team football.

Dembele has learned the hard way that he needs to play football, so he will accept that it’s about taking little steps as opposed to the big jump straight away.

After coming through at Celtic, he understandably found it difficult to get game time, and the same happened when he moved to the French top-flight.

Ultimately, it was moving to League One that enabled Dembele to play week in, week out, and to show what he can do.

Morgan Rogers highlights Middlesbrough’s strategy

No club wants to be seen as a stepping stone, but the reality is that all clubs in the country, except for a few at the very top, will struggle to keep hold of their best players.

So, for a side like Boro, it’s about taking talents, giving them a chance to play and help the team, before moving them on for a big profit.

And, that’s exactly what Boro did with Morgan Rogers.

Like Dembele, the former Man City youngster didn’t have a proper home after moving to the champions from West Brom as a teenager, and his career was drifting until Michael Carrick brought him in. It was loan spell after loan spell, and he hadn't truly convinced anywhere.

Then, within six months of working with the Boro boss, Rogers had done enough to earn a switch to Aston Villa, and there’s a very real possibility that he will be playing Champions League football next season.

Of course, Rogers has done the work to get in that position, but you can be sure that he appreciates what Carrick did for him, as he improved both technically and tactically on Teesside.

A knock-on effect of that is that Boro start to build a reputation as a good place for players to develop, and with Chuba Akpom having also signed for Ajax after Carrick revived his career, the evidence is starting to stack up.

Therefore, others will want to replicate that, and whether you are someone failing to make the grade at a top club, or an emerging talent in the Football League, the Riverside Stadium could be where youngsters want to play their football.

So, if Dembele does have a decision to make this summer, Middlesbrough could be the perfect destination for the next chapter in his career as he tries to deliver on the undoubted potential that he has.