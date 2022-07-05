Morgan Gibbs White’s role in Sheffield United transfer revealed

Tommy Doyle has revealed that he spoke to Morgan Gibbs-White about joining Sheffield United, with the former loanee urging him to go to Bramall Lane.

The Manchester City academy graduate joined the Blades on a season-long loan yesterday, in a deal that was seen as a real coup for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

And, whilst the attraction of the Yorkshire club is clear to see, Doyle revealed he got some positive feedback from England U21 international teammate Gibbs-White, who has just had a fantastic year with Sheffield United.

“We were on international duty together when I got the message saying Sheffield United were interested in me. I had a word with him [Gibbs-White] and you can tell he enjoyed it just with how he played. When the best players are comfortable they perform at their best,” he told Yorkshire Live.

“He really enjoyed his time here. He said ‘listen, don’t even think about it, just go’. He knows the type of person that I am and the type of player that I am. He thought I would fit in here really well.”

The verdict

This is nice for the Sheffield United fans to hear as Gibbs-White clearly loved his time at the club and they enjoyed watching him last season before he went back to Wolves.

You can understand why Doyle has spoke to him for advice and he will have appreciated the response from his fellow England youth international.

Now it’s all sorted, it will be interesting to see how Doyle does but if he is anywhere nearly as good as Gibbs-White then it will have worked out very well for the Blades.

