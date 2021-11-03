Morgan Gibbs-White shares message as he reflects on Sheffield United’s latest display

Sheffield United midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has taken to Twitter to offer his thoughts on his side’s latest display in the Championship.

The 21-year-old netted his fourth league goal of the season for the Blades in their showdown with Nottingham Forest yesterday.

Gibbs-White’s effort was cancelled out in the closing stages of the game as the Reds fought back to seal a point.

Following a relatively quiet first-half at the City Ground, the Blades opened the scoring in the 78th minute as Gibbs-White fired home from close-range after being teed up by substitute Billy Sharp.

Undeterred by this setback, Forest managed to level proceedings as Lewis Grabban slotted past goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

Rhian Brewster missed an opportunity to seal victory for the visitors as his effort was comfortably saved by Brice Samba.

As a result of this draw, the Blades moved up to 15th in the Championship standings.

Set to face Blackburn Rovers this weekend, United will be determined to deliver a promising performance at Ewood Park against Tony Mowbray’s side.

Reflecting on the Blades’ latest display on Twitter, Gibbs-White has admitted that the club will take the draw in their stride and will now be looking to move forward in the second-tier.

The midfielder posted: “We take the point and move forward.”

We take the point and move forward 👊🏽⚔️ @SheffieldUnited pic.twitter.com/3zmlYgxYQP — Morgan Gibbs-White (@Morgangibbs27) November 2, 2021

The Verdict

Whilst United would have been hoping to prevent Forest from scoring after taking the lead at the City Ground, they once again suffered from a lapse in concentration in a defensive sense.

In order to push on in the Championship in the coming months, the Blades will need to improve in this particular area.

When you consider that manager Slavisa Jokanovic is able to turn to Gibbs-White for inspiration, there is no reason why the club cannot go on to achieve a relative amount of success at this level.

Currently thriving at Bramall Lane, Gibbs-White has provided six direct goal contributions in 10 appearances for the Blades and is averaging a club-high WhoScored match rating of 6.96 in the second-tier.

The midfielder will fancy his chances of adding to this aforementioned tally on Saturday against a Blackburn side who have already conceded 18 goals in the Championship this season.