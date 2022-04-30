Morgan Gibbs-White sends three-word message to Sheffield United supporters after win at QPR

Sheffield United picked up a huge 3-1 win at Queens Park Rangers on Friday evening, putting themselves in a commanding position inside the Championship play-off places.

The Blades have stuttered a little having lost some important players at the top of the pitch in the last few months, but a top six place is now looking secure regardless.

Morgan Gibbs-White has had an outstanding season in the number ten role at Bramall Lane, and will be hoping that this campaign can act as a springboard towards regular Premier League football next season.

The 22-year-old took to Instagram to reiterate his mindset after the victory in West London.

He wrote: “One last push.”

View this post on Instagram

It has been a rocky landing back in the Championship following the Blades’ bitterly disappointing 2020/21 season, but Paul Heckingbottom has steadied the ship brilliantly and has got the best out of Gibbs-White.

There would be a lot of young talent on show in a potential play-off semi final tie between the Blades and Bournemouth or Nottingham Forest, and Gibbs-White would have the opportunity to showcase his skillset and outshine other exciting players in the shop window.

The Verdict

The Blades finish off the season by hosting the league leaders Fulham, the Cottagers already have promotion sealed and could be confirmed as champions by the time the fixture takes place.

However, with Aleksandar Mitrovic chasing Guy Whittingham’s record of 42 league goals in the second tier with a 46-game format, should Middlesbrough, Millwall and Blackburn Rovers keep up the pressure, United will be looking over their shoulders a touch.

Sheffield United have produced some outstanding displays in front of their home supporters in the last few months and if they can channel that then an impressive double over Fulham could be completed.