Morgan Gibbs-White sends message to Sheffield United’s Rhian Brewster after big setback

Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has promised Sheffield United forward Rhian Brewster that his time will come following the latter’s latest injury setback, responding to the Blades’ player’s post on Instagram.

The England youth international came on for John Fleck against West Bromwich Albion at the weekend – but spent just over 10 minutes on the pitch as he pulled up with a serious-looking injury and left the pitch looking emotional.

This comes as no real surprise considering the fact his career at Bramall Lane hasn’t panned out as well as he would have wanted it to, arriving for £23.5m in October 2020 but failing to produce the goods during his first season in South Yorkshire as his side were relegated back to the Championship.

He enjoyed a slightly more successful season last term – but has only scored just five goals in 63 competitive appearances for the Blades – suffering not just with poor form but also injuries.

Suffering a hamstring injury back in January and undergoing surgery that kept him out for the rest of the season, he would have been desperate to feature more this term but it’s currently unclear how long he will be out for.

Another hamstring injury will be a huge source of concern for the Englishman though – but Gibbs-White has shown his support on Instagram as he made a promise to his former teammate.

The Forest man said: “Your time is coming bro I promise.”

The Verdict:

This must be a very frustrating time for Brewster because this season felt like a fresh start for the forward.

Recovering from his surgery, he would have been hopeful of overcoming his previous injury woes and although he has only scored once this season, game time would have been the most important thing for him.

His injury on Saturday didn’t look great and if he’s out for an extended period of time, that could limit the impact he’s able to have this season, something that will come as a real blow to him and his career.

Iliman Ndiaye is impressing and Oli McBurnie is back in form now, so it’s not as if he’s going to be a likely starter when he returns if the former two can remain fit and firing for Paul Heckingbottom’s men.

Even if he misses just one game, that will disrupt his rhythm and that doesn’t exactly bode well for him if he wants to be in and amongst the goals regularly.

During what could be such a big season for United, he won’t want to miss a huge chunk of it and that’s why he will be desperate to get back to full fitness as quickly as possible.