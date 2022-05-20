Morgan Gibbs-White sends emotional Sheffield United message after loan spell

Morgan Gibbs-White has thanked the Sheffield United support for how they took to him as his loan spell with the Blades ended.

The attacker joined the Yorkshire outfit from Wolves in the summer window last year, and he has enjoyed a brilliant time with the club, scoring 12 goals and registering ten assists.

As well as that productivity, Gibbs-White was central to everything the side did, which is why the fans loved him.

Whilst his loan ended on a bad note, as he missed the final penalty in the shoot-out defeat to Nottingham Forest, all connected to the club still appreciated his contribution.

And, taking to Instagram, Gibbs-White sent an emotional message to the fans.

“Words can’t justify how I’m feeling right now. First of all I wanna say sorry for the other night but I’m so proud of the team and how we finished the season and I hope you guys can continue that in the next.

“Thank you to the players, staff and especially the fans for showing me all the love from day one. I appreciate you all for bringing me some of my best memories in my career so far. I don’t think there will be a more exciting feeling than scoring infront of the Kop end.

“I wish you all nothing but the best in the future. Once a blade always a blade.”

The verdict

The way it ended for Gibbs-White was a shame but that doesn’t take away from the fact that he has enjoyed a brilliant season with the club.

His performances from the moment he joined were superb and the fans also loved the way he worked hard and was a real team player, and the reality is that they wouldn’t have finished in the top six without him.

Moving forward, it’s going to be difficult to replace Gibbs-White for the Blades but they will wish him well in the future.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.