Morgan Gibbs-White reveals the Sheffield United player who was key in move to Bramall Lane from Wolves

New Sheffield United signing Morgan Gibbs-White has revealed Blades forward Rhian Brewster played a part in his deadline day loan move to Bramall Lane, speaking to the club’s media team.

The former England youth international arrived from Wolverhampton Wanderers as the Championship side’s second central midfield signing in two days, following Aston Villa’s Conor Hourihane through the door in South Yorkshire as manager Slavisa Jokanovic added two much-needed reinforcements in the middle of the park.

John Lundstram’s departure on the expiration of his contract this summer left the club looking light in the midfield area, with Sander Berge, John Fleck and Oliver Norwood as their only viable options there before the last few days of the transfer window.

Rumours about Norweigan Berge’s future failed to cease throughout the summer and was linked to teams in the English and Italian top tiers over the past few months, but a recent positive test for Covid-19 ended any real chance of him making a move away from Bramall Lane in the final days of August.

Their midfield now looks a lot stronger, with the existing trio, the two new reinforcements coming in, Regan Slater remaining in South Yorkshire after failing to secure a move away and free agent Adlene Guedioura also looking set to put pen to paper on a deal shortly.

In his first interview since arriving at Slavisa Jokanovic’s side, new signing Gibbs-White mentioned the role of Rhian Brewster in this move, with the former Liverpool forward talking the 21-year-old into this deadline day transfer.

He said to the Blades’ media team: “Yeah, me and Rhian are good friends.

“We’ve been friends since we were 16, so we have a good relationship with each other and I feel we’ll really link up well if we play on the same team together.

“I asked him a few questions, what the food’s like here, what the staff are like and he had nothing but positive words to say about everyone here.”

The Verdict:

Considering Brewster has had a torrid time at Sheffield United so far, failing to score in any of his 27 Premier League appearances last season, this deal could potentially go a long way in reigniting his career at Bramall Lane.

But the forward’s presence will also be a reassuring presence to Gibbs-White in South Yorkshire – and manager Jokanovic could easily utilise their understanding from the time the two players spent together in England’s youth setup to his advantage as they look to climb up the Championship table.

The one thing that Sheffield United will be wary of is his lack of game time in recent years, only making a handful of appearances in a loan spell at Swansea City last season and not being able to secure regular first-team opportunities at Molineux.

He is a talented player though and has a respectable amount of Premier League experience under his belt, so he could become a great asset to have in the middle of the park as the Blades aim for top-flight football.

Keep an eye on how Gibbs-White and Brewster potentially link up, because this could be the key to success for the Championship side who have struggled to get going in their opening five games of the league season.