Morgan Gibbs-White offers verdict on Sheffield United’s play-off and promotion chances

Morgan Gibbs-White is backing Sheffield United to get their play-off and promotion ambitions over the line this season.

The Blades were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw away at Bristol City on Easter Monday, with Gibbs-White himself scoring the equalising goal that earnt United a point.

Speaking after the match, Gibbs-White made a big claim about the Blades chances of finishing in the top six and going up.

“That’s the Championship for you, it’s always tight,” he said on how close the play-off race was, via Sheffield Utd club media.

“We’ve got enough experience in the team to get us over the line and I believe we’ll definitely get there and when we’re in the play-offs, I think we’ve got a good chance of going up as well.”

It was somewhat of a missed opportunity for the Blades, with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Coventry behind them all losing in their Easter Monday match-up’s.

Gibbs-White said those results made the fact he and his teammates could only earn a draw against Bristol burn even more.

“Yeah that’s what burns even more.” he said, when asked about Blades’ rivals results.

“We went into the game today seeing all the other results before us and we knew this game was vital for us to go and get three points.

“But you know it’s one of them games, it happens, we were lucky enough to get a point and like I said, we move on to the next game and hopefully keep climbing.”

Sheffield United next face Cardiff City at home on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

Confidence is a fine thing to have in football and it is clear Morgan Gibbs-White is full of it.

He is right to point to the Blades experience being an advantage, however, nothing is guaranteed in the Championship.

With that being said, the Blades have as good a chance as anyone if they do finish inside the top six.

First though, they must see out their last three matches without tripping up and try to remain in those play-off places.