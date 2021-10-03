Morgan Gibbs-White makes confident Sheffield United claim following Bournemouth loss

Morgan Gibbs-White took to his personal Instagram account to insist that Sheffield United did not deserve to suffer a defeat in their 2-1 loss at Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Blades travelled to Bournemouth aiming to get back to winning ways after they suffered a 2-0 defeat at Middlesbrough in midweek to bring an end to their upturn in results over the last few weeks.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side were unable to build on taking the lead inside the 56th minute through Gibbs-White and instead conceded twice in the space of three minutes just past the hour mark to fall to a 2-1 defeat.

The game was not short on controversy with Sheffield United feeling aggrieved with some key decisions from the officials.

Jokanovic was left bemoaning that in his post-match press conference and felt that was a major reason why his side fell to a second successive loss.

Gibbs-White was once again a shining light for the Blades, with the Wolves loanee managing to score his third goal of the campaign for the Blades. While he was also able to complete four successful dribbles and win eight duels.

23 questions about some of Sheffield United’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 When did Billy Sharp make his debut for Sheffield United? 2004 2006 2002 2001

Following the defeat at Bournemouth, Gibbs-White took to his personal Instagram account to insist that he felt the Blades’ performance merited more out of the game than they received. While he also celebrated the fact he was able to make a difference in front of goal once again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Gibbs-White (@morgxngibbs)

The verdict

Gibbs-White was once again a really strong performer for Sheffield United and he deserved to be part of a side that secured at least a point from their trip to Bournemouth.

However, there were other players who perhaps did not offer as much as Gibbs-White did during the game, with Lys Mousset, in particular, missing a golden chance to rescue a point late on for Sheffield United.

The Blades can take some positives from the game in the sense that they matched the side that currently sit at the top of the Championship table for most of the contest. On another day they could easily have taken at least a point if not all three had some decisions gone their way.

At least Gibbs-White was able to head into the international break with his momentum fully intact and he is going to need to maintain his performance levels over the coming weeks if Sheffield United are going to bounce back from their back-to-back defeats.