Morgan Gibbs-White issues claim on Sheffield United’s promotion chase ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Morgan Gibbs-White is relishing the fight for promotion with Sheffield United this season.

The Wolves player has spent the campaign on loan at Bramall Lane, where he has become an important player under Paul Heckingbottom.

The first leg of the team’s semi-final takes place this afternoon, with the Blades playing host to Nottingham Forest.

The English forward has been speaking about the challenge ahead of their upcoming clash, claiming he isn’t afraid of taking on such big challenges with the team.

When asked whether or not he is struggling with the pressure of the moment, he responded, via the Yorkshire Post: “No. There’s a lot on the line but it’s another game, another battle to win.

“I’ve always been one to just want to play – whether it’s at the park with my boys or on one the biggest of stages, I’ve always wanted to play.

“I’m never afraid of stepping out onto the field, even on big occasions like this. If anything I’m more up for these games because there is a lot on the line.

“I can keep it simple when I need to, but I’m the sort of player who likes to create chances and take risks. Without taking those risks it’s harder to create chances.

“I want to work for the team and the manager but I also want to work for the fans and more importantly for myself.

“I have a career, I have a goal and I want to complete those things. Right now the goal is to get Sheffield United back to the Premier League.”

The 22-year old has been a pivotal player for the team in helping them earn a top six finish this season.

Gibbs-White bagged 11 goals and earned nine assists in the Championship from 35 league appearances.

Now it is Steve Cooper’s side that separates Sheffield United from a trip to Wembley to earn a shot at a place back in the Premier League.

The two sides meet this afternoon with a 3pm kick-off time, with the second place taking place on Tuesday evening.

The Verdict

Professional athletes are built differently and relish the challenge of such high-pressure moments, so it is no surprise to hear this from Gibbs-White.

He has performed excellently and will surely be a Premier League player next season no matter what happens.

Wolves will be keeping a keen eye on how these two legs fare, but his previous performances indicate a readiness for the top flight.

There will be very little to separate these two teams, with both having played so well in recent weeks, with the winner surely fancying their chances at promotion in Wembley.