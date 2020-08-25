Morgan Gibbs-White delivers four-word update as he embarks on Swansea City challenge

Swansea City loanee Morgan Gibbs-White has broken his silence after moving to the Welsh side for the upcoming 2020/21 season.

Wolves have granted the midfielder the chance to head out of Molineux on loan for the new season, with Gibbs-White linking up with a familiar face in Steve Cooper.

On the back of that news, Gibbs-White has taken to Twitter to share an image of himself holding a Swansea shirt, alongside a motivated caption as he embarks on the loan move:

Gibbs-White has been in-and-around the Wolves first-team in the Premier League, whilst he also featured for them 20 times in the Championship, including 13 occasions during the club’s title-winning campaign in 2017/18.

However, the 20-year-old managed only seven Premier League appearances last season as Wolves chased European football. He also made seven Europa League appearances as Nuno Santo’s side progressed to the latter stages of the competition.

Now, Gibbs-White links up with his former England youth coach, Cooper, who led Swansea into the Championship play-offs during his first season with the club.

He brought in the likes of Rhian Brewster and Conor Gallagher, who thrived under the management of the ex-England coach.

The Verdict

This is a great move for the midfielder and one he will be really excited about.

Cooper has done some great work with the midfielder in the past and, after Brewster and Gallagher excelled at Swansea last season, it’s safe to say that Gibbs-White will be confident of playing in a progressive Swansea side challenging once more.

On paper, this looks a top match up.

Thoughts? Let us know!