Morgan Gibbs-White delivers confident Sheffield United message ahead of run-in

Morgan Gibbs-White is confident that Sheffield United will secure a top six finish as they battle to win promotion back to the Premier League.

The Blades currently occupy the final play-off spot with three games to go, but they are just one point ahead of Millwall, so it promises to be a tense end to the campaign for all involved.

However, speaking to the Sheffield Star, the on loan Wolves man is adamant Paul Heckingbottom’s side have the quality to finish above their rivals, as he identified the know-how in the dressing room as a key factor.

“The Championship is always tight. But we’ve got enough experience in the team to get us over the line. I believe we’ll definitely get there, and when we’re in the play-offs I think we’ve got a good chance of going up as well.”

Gibbs-White continued his own excellent form by scoring the equaliser, his tenth of the season, in the draw at Bristol City yesterday.

The 22-year-old has emerged as a standout player for Heckingbottom’s side and will surely be key during the run-in.

The verdict

You can understand why Gibbs-White is confident because there is a lot of quality in the Blades squad and they have shown since the current boss was appointed that they are capable of competing against most in the league.

So, you would expect that belief to be there, but it’s now down to the players to get the results they need in the final few games to ensure they make the play-offs.

If they are to be successful in their promotion push, you would imagine Gibbs-White will be key given how well he has played this season.

