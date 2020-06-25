Morgan Fox update detailed as pending Sheffield Wednesday exit looms

Sheffield Wednesday are expecting Morgan Fox to travel with the squad to Bristol City this weekend, despite the fact that the defender has snubbed a new deal at Hillsborough and will depart on June 30th.

An announcement came yesterday from Wednesday that the left-back would be departing the club in the coming week, along with top goalscorer Steven Fletcher, Fernando Forestieri and a host of others.

However, a report in The Athletic has confirmed that Fox may well still travel to Ashton Gate this weekend and be part of Garry Monk’s squad for the Championship clash.

Despite that, it isn’t clear if the 26-year-old would start on Sunday, with Monk opting to leave him on the bench last weekend as Wednesday picked up a point in a battling display against Nottingham Forest.

Monk opted for a back-three in that fixture, going without a recognised left-back in his side.

Fox, along with Fletcher, was an unused substitute. There is no indication of whether the striker will feature in the group at Bristol City, as Wednesday look for their first victory since the season restarted.

The Verdict

Fair play to Fox if he’s willing to travel to Bristol this weekend and give Monk an option.

Plenty of other players in this situation across the Championship have refused to play and the Welshman would be well within his rights to do exactly the same.

However, he might be around for one last outing, which given the circumstances, deserves a bit of credit.

Thoughts? Let us know!