Morgan Fox sends five-word verdict after crucial Stoke City victory

Morgan Fox revealed his delight as Stoke City beat Luton Town 2-0 at the Bet365 Stadium last night.

The Potters had been on a mixed run of form and were hovering above the relegation zone going into the clash, so it was a welcome three points for Alex Neil’s men who were pretty comfortable after scoring twice in the first 13 minutes.

It was a good night for Fox, who played his part in keeping the clean sheet, whilst he also recorded an assist for Nick Powell’s opener.

And, taking to Twitter, the left-sider gave a short verdict on the crucial win to the fans.

“Enjoyable evening under the lights.”

Now, the focus will switch to West Brom, with Stoke making the trip to The Hawthorns on Saturday as they look to build on that win.

However, it won’t be easy against an Albion side that have found form since Carlos Corberan’s appointment, which includes back-to-back victories in the past two games, although the Baggies will go into the clash in the relegation zone.

The verdict

This was an important night for Stoke and they did what they needed to in getting the points.

After a positive start, it was about holding on to the clean sheet and Fox did his bit in what was a solid defensive showing, with Luton having plenty of the ball but they struggled to really create clear chances.

Despite that, Stoke will still be looking over their shoulder and they will want to get another good result against a resurgent Albion outfit.

