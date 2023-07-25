Highlights QPR's new training ground was a major factor in Morgan Fox's decision to join the club - he was impressed by the facilities and the club's direction.

The new training ground is seen as a significant draw for potential new recruits, as it provides a special place to work in every day.

Fox brings leadership, experience, and versatility to the squad, and his signing is a positive move for QPR.

QPR's latest summer signing Morgan Fox has revealed that the club's brand new training ground was a "massive" factor in his arrival in W12.

The 29-year-old was announced as the West Londoners' latest new signing yesterday - penning a two-year contract at Loftus Road after leaving Stoke City as a free agent earlier this summer.

Morgan Fox on QPR training ground

Speaking to club media in his first interview as an R's player, Fox revealed that the new training ground, which was opened last month, helped convince him that it was the right move.

He said: "I came down here first of all to see this amazing facility that is now here. That's obviously a massive pull for players to work in a place like this every day. It's pretty special, with the facilities here you can tell where the club, the direction that they're going in.

"The manager outlayed his plans and direction for the team, and for me as well personally. It was an exciting opportunity."

On the importance of the new training ground to potential new recruits, he added: "I think massive. If you look at the amount of time that we as players spend here, it can be more than you're spending at home with your families really. So to have a place like this to come to work to every day, like I said, is pretty special."

More than a decade on from when their search for a new training ground began, ex-R's manager and captain Gerry Francis opened the new Heston facility on the 21st of June.

It is understood that the current squad and staff had an input on the plans, which were also shaped after visits to Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Reading's training grounds.

There is still some work to do to continue the improvements but there is optimism that the new facility can help the club establish Category One academy status at some point in the future.

Gareth Ainsworth's Morgan Fox verdict

This summer is Ainsworth's first transfer window as R's boss and has offered him the chance to start to shape the squad.

Fox is the fourth new arrival at Loftus Road this summer - after Asmir Begovic, Ziyad Larkeche, and Paul Smyth - and he's a player that his new manager is certainly looking forward to working with.

He told club media: "I’m really pleased with this one.

“I’ve said from the moment I came in that experience is lacking a little bit in this squad, we have got some fantastic young talent here but it needs some leadership and Morgan definitely brings that.

“He is a warrior and brings much-needed experience.

“Morgan is only 29 and there is no reason why he can’t have a really good stint here, and he brings healthy competition to that backline.”

Fox was a regular fixture at Stoke last season, making 40 appearances for the Potters in 2022/23, and is closing in on 250 Championship games.

The Welshman started his career as a left-back but has proven he is comfortable at both left centre-back and left wing-back, which offers Ainsworth some versatility.