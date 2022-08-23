Morgan Fox from Stoke to Swansea City: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Stoke City defender Morgan Fox is being eyed up by multiple Championship clubs – one of them being Swansea City, according to an exclusive reported by Football League World.

Along with Reading and Sunderland, the Swans are keen on Welshman Fox, who has slipped down the pecking order at the Bet365 Stadium recently.

Since his 2020 arrival at the Potters, Fox has featured just 36 times in all competitions, but he is looking for more regular minutes elsewhere and it appears that Stoke will look to let him go.

Swansea meanwhile have struggled defensively so far this season, conceding eight goals in their five league matches.

What does he offer?

Whilst he isn’t exactly the quickest of defenders, Fox can put the ball into the box pretty well when he does get up the pitch.

He is also solid in the tackle when he is called upon to defend, and that is why he is a good option on the left-hand side of a back three, where perhaps he will have less license to be creative.

Importantly, Fox offers versatility on the left-hand side with his capabilities of playing at left-back, central defence and also as a wing-back.

Would he start?

With Russell Martin tending to use a back three at Swansea, Fox would more-than likely slot into the left-hand side of a back three should he start.

And Martin looks in desperate need of more balance in his defence, with Nathan Wood, Ben Cabango and Harry Darling all being naturally right-footed.

Ryan Manning of course is a left-footer, but he is the only one and it’s questionable as to whether he is good enough to play in the back three.

Therefore if he was to be signed, you’d have to say that Fox would be starting games when he is fully-fit.

Is it a good potential move?

Whilst Fox could be a solid squad option, Swansea could potentially do better.

There’s no doubting Fox’s experience at Championship level, but a lack of regular game-time at Stoke recently would be concerning.

On the Swans’ current budget though, they are not going to be able to attract the level of player needed to really stabilise their back-line on a long-term basis, so for a season or two, Fox could be a decent stop-gap.

Swansea however could explore the loan market in the final week of the transfer window to potentially bring someone better than Fox in, but for now he would be a decent and solid signing on the cheap.