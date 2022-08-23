Morgan Fox from Stoke to Reading FC: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Reading are one of three Championship clubs that have enquired about out-of-favour Stoke City left-back Morgan Fox, Football League World exclusively revealed yesterday.

The 28-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the Bet365 Stadium – having not featured in a single league match this term – and it seems the Royals are keen to capitalise.

We’ve taken a closer look at Fox and what a move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium would mean for both the player and the club…

Is it a good potential move?

Yes, I think so. Though they’ve made some moves already this summer, Paul Ince’s squad still looks a little light and in Fox, they’d be signing a defender that is proven in the EFL.

He’s fallen out of favour at Stoke and with just a year left on his current contract so the Potters would likely be keen to let him leave for free just to free up some space on the wage bill.

Landing an experienced head like Fox on a free transfer would represent a shrewd move for Reading – particularly as their squad still looks lacking in numbers and reliable players.

Would he start?

Not straight away but he would be challenging once he got up to speed.

It’s hard to see him displacing Tom McIntyre at left centre-back but he could certainly put some pressure on the fairly inexperienced Nesta Guinness-Walker at left wing-back.

Fixtures come thick and fast in the Championship, particularly this season due to the World Cup break, so the defender should see a fair few minutes given the makeup of the Royals squad.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Reading midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Michael Olise? Everton Aston Villa Crystal Palace Nottingham Forest

What does he offer?

Fox is a proven and reliable defender at Championship level, which would certainly make him a well-received signing at Reading.

His experience in the second tier – with 199 appearances under his belt already – would also make him a useful asset as the Royals.

A left-back by trade, the defender’s versatility would be useful for Ince as he’s proven himself capable as both a wing-back and as part of a back three.

He’s not a huge offensive threat but is capable of contributing in the final third while out of possession he is a hard worker.