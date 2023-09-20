Highlights Derek Adams tops the list of Morecambe's best managers based on win percentage, with an impressive 35.71%.

Sammy Mcllroy, who managed Morecambe from 2005 to 2011, achieved a win percentage of 35.23% and led the team to their first-ever entry into the Football League.

Jim Bentley, who managed Morecambe for eight years, won 28.3% of his 434 games, and now manages Southport in the National League North.

Morecambe are back in League Two after only lasting a season in League One.

As well as returning to League Two, their former manager Derek Adams is over a year into his second spell at the club.

The last time Adams was in League Two with Morecambe, he guided them to play-off success.

This time round, many people expect Morecambe and Adams to be up against it as they try to return to League One.

While Adams sets out to make an immediate return to League One, we’ve looked back at the top four Morecambe managers based on win percentage. To qualify, each manager had to manage at least 20 games.

4 Stephen Robinson, 25%

Stephen Robinson starts out the list of the top four best Morecambe managers based on win percentage, with 25%. Robinson managed the club between 2021 and 2022, taking control of 40 games and winning 10 of those games.

Robinson joined the club after their promotion to League One. He signed a three-year deal with the club. However, he didn’t even last a full year with the club. Robinson is currently the manager of St Mirren in Scotland.

3 Jim Bentley, 28.3%

Jim Bentley managed 434 games at Morecambe over an eight-year period. He was a player for Morecambe, making over 200 appearances. Bentley was appointed player-manager in 2011 but decided to focus on the management side and didn’t play again after his appointment.

Bentley won 123 games while manager, a win percentage of 28.3%. He left the club in 2019 to join AFC Fylde. He now manages National League North side Southport.

2 Sammy Mcllroy, 35.23%

Former Manchester United midfielder, Sean Mcllroy, managed Morecambe between 2005 and 2011. His win percentage of 35.23% puts him second on the Morecambe’s best managers based on win percentage.

Under Mcllroy, Morecambe reached back-to-back Conference play-offs. The first they lost to Hereford United but in the second, they beat Exeter City in the final. By beating Exeter City, they reached the Football League for the first ever time.

In Morecambe’s third season in League Two, Mcllroy guided them to fourth place. A first leg hammering made their job impossible. The following season started poorly. Mcllroy left the club in 20th place.

1 Derek Adams, 35.71%

Derek Adams tops the list of top Morecambe managers based on win percentage with 35.71%. Adams is currently in his second spell as manager of Morecambe, after he managed the club between 2019 and 2021.

In his first spell, he won 34 of his 79 games. In his last season as manager in his first spell, Adams led Morecambe to the third tier for the first time in their history. Morecambe came out winners in the play-off final against Newport County.

After leaving for Bradford City shortly after the final, Adams returned to Morecambe in 2022. With Morecambe now back in League Two, Adams will be hoping to return the club to the third tier.

Note: Adams' win percentage is cut to the end of 2022/23 and will change over the course of 23/24.