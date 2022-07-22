Morecambe’s “ongoing situation” detailed as player’s future remains unresolved

Morecambe ace Cole Stockton has refused to commit his future to the League One side, having reportedly not responded to the contract offer that the club proposed to him at the end of last season.

The striker hit 23 league goals last season and 26 in all competitions, helping Morecambe to safety and grabbing the attention of a number of clubs. Stockton has a year remaining on his current deal, meaning he would be able to leave the Shrimps for free next summer.

Whilst several sides hold an interest in the 28-year-old, none have been willing to meet Morecambe’s asking price, likely to be around the £500,000 mark – as it was with winger Carlos Mendes Gomes when Luton came knocking last summer.

As quoted by Lancashire Live, Stockton’s manager Derek Adams has admitted his star man may be trying to “get a better contract elsewhere”, despite Morecambe wanting to make him the highest paid player at the club.

Adams also added: “It’s an ongoing situation but we’ve just got to be mindful that he has a year to go on his contract.”

This would suggest Adams and Morecambe would be very open to selling Stockton if the right bid came in, instead of losing him for free in 12 months time. Stockton scored over 40% of Morecambe’s 57 goals in League One last year, highlighting the enormous hole Stockton would leave behind were he to move on this summer.

The Verdict

Derek Adams will be rightfully frustrated with the situation that remains unsolved with just over a week to go before the start of the League One season. Stockton has had over two months to contemplate Morecambe’s offer and is yet to communicate any decision to the club.

It’s not surprising, however, that Stockton is open to a move considering the current level he is performing at. Arguably the most clinical striker in League One, Stockton scored 23 goals from an xG of just 18.87 – all whilst playing for a side that finished 19th in the league.

Unfortunately for Shrimps’ striker, few clubs at the level are willing – or able – to pay a substantial fee for any player at the moment. This points to Stockton having to remain at the Mazuma Stadium for another year and possibly leaving him more likely to sign the deal that remains on offer.

Morecambe open their season by welcoming Shrewsbury Town to the Mazuma Stadium on Saturday 30th July.