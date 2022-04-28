Morecambe v Sunderland: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? Is it on TV? What time is kick-off?

Morecambe and Sunderland will both be desperate to secure victory in this weekend’s clash at the Mazuma Stadium.

The Shrimps are only two points clear of the relegation zone and thus will need to pick up a positive result in order to secure their third-tier status for another season.

As for Sunderland, a defeat at the hands of Morecambe could result in them missing out on a play-off place as they only have a one point advantage over Wycombe Wanderers in the League One standings.

Ahead of this clash, we have decided to take a look at the latest team news, whether there is a live stream for the game, what time the match is set to kick-off and what we think the score will be on Saturday…

Latest team news

Morecambe will be hoping that top-scorer Cole Stockton will be firing on all cylinders in this particular fixture.

Whereas the forward was unable to add to his goal tally in last weekend’s clash with Milton Keynes Dons, he has managed to find the back of the net on 23 occasions in the third-tier this season.

Jonah Ayunga will be pushing for a place in Morecambe’s starting eleven after being brought on as a replacement for Arthur Gnahoua at Stadium MK.

As for Sunderland, they are set to assess Dennis Cirkin and Carl Winchester ahead of this clash.

Both players missed the club’s 1-1 draw with Rotherham United earlier this week due to their respective injury issues.

Whereas Aiden McGeady did recently return to full training after missing a considerable chunk of action due to a knee injury, it remains to be seen whether he will be fit enough to be included in Sunderland’s match-day squad.

Score prediction

When you consider that Sunderland have only lost one game in the third-tier since handing over the reins to Alex Neil, they may prove to be too strong for Morecambe on Saturday.

Although the Shrimps will fancy their chances of scoring in this particular fixture due to the presence of Stockton, we believe that they will suffer a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Black Cats.

Is there a live stream?

Despite the importance of this fixture, Morecambe’s meeting with Sunderland has not been selected for TV coverage by Sky Sports who instead will be showing Gillingham’s clash with Rotherham and Plymouth Argyle’s clash with Milton Keynes Dons.

Fans who currently reside in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland will not be able to stream this game.

Highlights of the fixture will be shown on EFL on Quest (Freeview channel 12, Sky channel 144) at 9pm on Saturday.

What time is kick-off?

Due to the fact that this is the final weekend of the regular campaign in League One, games are set to start at an earlier time than usual.

Morecambe’s clash with Sunderland will begin at 12:30pm.