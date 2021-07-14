Morecambe swoop for 20-year-old as League One recruitment drive continues

Morecambe have continued to improve their squad ahead of a monumental season in Sky Bet League One, with the addition of 20-year-old centre-back Jacob Mensah.

Mensah is now new manager Stephen Robinson’s eighth addition since taking over Morecambe a month ago, but also stands as the third centre-back to have been acquired to the club alongside Anthony O’Connor and Ryan Delaney.

A product of the Crystal Palace academy, Mensah enjoyed a loan spell with non-league outfit Ramsgate, making over 60 appearances for the Isthmian League South East Division side. He then opted to depart the Eagles to pursue more first team football, which he found in the Vanarama National League at a struggling Weymouth side.

The 20-year-old was named as one of non-league’s most promising players by the respected Non-League Paper, but after 27 appearances and one goal for the Terras, Mensah turned down a new contract and has climbed the football ladder to join Morecambe in League One.

Mensah spoke on his move to the Shrimps via the club’s website, saying: “I’m absolutely buzzing, it’s been a tough 18 months and it’s just nice to be able to get settled at a club. I can expect hard work as a team.

“We’re getting together as a team, there’s a good feel about the group and there’s nothing but hard work within this group and great talent as well so it’s going to be busy but it’s going to be exciting.”

Robinson also commented on his newest acquisition, saying: “He is a young man at only 20 years of age who we feel will continue to improve and develop the very good attributes he has shown to date in his career. Impressively he has already played over 100 games in men’s football but he is still very young and we firmly believe this is the perfect platform to continue his development.”

The verdict

A younger player who has impressed everywhere he has been, Mensah is the type of signing that excites supporters and managers alike.

At just 20-years-old, Mensah is a dominant figure in the back line and looked composed and powerful whilst at Weymouth, something he can bring to the Shrimps.

It is also a prime place to continue his development, with Morecambe having a growing reputation and utilising their younger players in the past.

