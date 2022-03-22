There have been plenty of players to have represented Morecambe FC over the years.

While some of those will have come through the youth ranks with the Shrimps themselves, there are plenty of others who started out elsewhere, before making the move to the Mazuma Arena.

But do you know exactly where some of those players began their footballing journeys?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 20 past and present Morecambe FC players, and all you have to do, is correctly say which club those individuals began their senior careers with.

Morecambe quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 Kevin Ellison? Southport Altrincham Chester Fylde