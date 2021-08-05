Morecambe fielding interest in 24-year-old

According to Alan Nixon, there is a club in for Sam Lavelle, who won promotion to League One in the play-offs with Morecambe.

The 24-year-old played a vital part in Morecambe’s promotion last season, after taking part in 45 out of 46 League Two games and helping the Shrimps to 14 clean sheets.

Lavelle has played for Morecambe for his full senior career making 158 appearances and helping himself to six goals in the four years he has been at the Globe Arena.

The centre-back, who has attracted reported interest from Blackpool back in April, it appears Lavelle is still on many clubs’ radar.

The identity of the interested club remains unknown, and we do not yet know the extent of the interest. The Scottish international is one that Stephen Robinson will be desperate to keep hold of as he will be a player that is tough to replace.

The Verdict

This would be a huge loss for Morecambe, there is no denying that. The Shrimps have already lost key players this window in Carlos Mendes-Gomes and John O’Sullivan, so losing their captain would put them in a huge struggle for the upcoming League One season, for a team that are already favourites for relegation.

Lavelle definitely has the quality to play for a team in the upper ends of League One, and a side pushing for promotion. Despite this, we are still yet to know the club that are interested in him. Robinson will have a huge challenge in his hands shall the 24-year-old depart the Globe Arena.

