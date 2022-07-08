Morecambe & Bradford City eyeing up Stockport County player

Stockport County attacker Scott Quigley is a man in demand this summer transfer window, with Morecambe and Bradford City both taking a closer look at the forward.

Stockport are back in the Football League after a long fight back to the EFL, and they’ll be itching to make a quick impression in Sky Bet League Two next season.

They may have to do that without Quigley next season, though, with both Morecambe and Bradford City eager to try and bring him in.

Indeed, Bradford are looking to be ambitious this season and add to their squad with Mark Hughes plotting a promotion run from the fourth tier, whilst Morecambe are aiming to kick on up the League One table next season after avoiding relegation in the final throes of the 21/22 campaign.

This comes from Will Unwin:

Striker Scott Quigley has attracted interest from Morecambe and Bradford and Sam Minihan is liked by York and Halifax — Will Unwin (@Will_Unwin) July 8, 2022

The Verdict

Stockport will be naturally eager to try and keep their squad together as much as possible as they make their return to the EFL but whether they can hold off the likes of Bradford and Morecambe remains to be seen.

Quigley has Football League experience already with that coming when he was at Barrow between 2019 and 2021 and Stockport may want to keep that around, but it remains to be seen what happens.