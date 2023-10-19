Highlights Pundit Carlton Palmer supports Lincoln City's decision to sack Mark Kennedy as head coach due to their recent poor form and Kennedy's public criticism of a player.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes it was the right decision for Lincoln City to sack head coach Mark Kennedy.

The Imps parted company with Kennedy and assistant head coach Danny Butterfield on Wednesday night following a run of three defeats in four league games.

Kennedy arrived at Sincil Bank last May, and he led the club to a respectable 11th-placed finish in League One last season, but he departs with the club sitting 16th in the table.

In a statement on the club's official website, chief executive Liam Scully said: "Everyone at the club thanks Mark and Danny for their contribution to the Imps over their time with us, and we wish them well in their future coaching careers. They leave with our thanks and best wishes."

The 47-year-old's final match was the 1-0 home defeat to Burton Albion on Saturday, and he leaves after winning 25, drawing 27 and losing 21 of his 73 games in charge.

First team coach Tom Shaw will take charge of the trip to face Fleetwood Town at Highbury Stadium on Saturday as the search for Kennedy's successor gets underway.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer backed the Imps' decision to dismiss Kennedy, and he believes that the Irishman had lost the dressing room after publicly criticising one of his players after the defeat to the Brewers on Saturday.

"Lincoln City have sacked their manager Mark Kennedy after a run of three defeats in four league matches," Palmer said.

"I think there's more to this than meets the eye.

"Any manager who loses three games in four matches would be feeling the pressure, there's also discontent from the terraces.

"But what you can't do is start disrespecting the players publicly.

"Reporters have a job to do and have to ask difficult questions after games, and as a manager, that's sometimes hard to deal with, especially after a defeat.

"Mark might have been fearing the sack, but after the recent defeat to Burton Albion, he was particularly tetchy with local reporter Michael Hortin, who was only doing his job, and he lambasted one of the players, Danny Mandroiu.

"No matter how you feel and how players perform, and believe me, players sometimes let you down as a manager, that is a step too far.

"In my opinion, he left the board with no option but to let him go.

"Once a manager starts going down the route of publicly slating his players, it clearly shows he is losing the dressing room."

Was it the right decision for Lincoln City to sack Mark Kennedy?

In truth, Kennedy's sacking feels a little harsh.

Kennedy enjoyed an excellent first season in charge at Sincil Bank, picking up some outstanding results against some of the top teams in League One, but too many draws prevented his side from mounting a serious play-off push.

The Imps have struggled to build on last season's success so far this campaign, but it could be argued that Kennedy deserved more time.

However, as Palmer says, it is never a good sign when managers start criticising players publicly, and if Kennedy had lost the dressing room, his departure was inevitable.