This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Norwich City have had a good season so far under new boss Johannes Hoff Thorup, as they look to win promotion back to the Premier League.

There was a high turnover of players at Carrow Road in the summer, with the Canaries losing some highly influential figures, including Gabriel Sara and Jon Rowe.

However, the new recruits have settled well, and Thorup has shown he can develop and improve players who were already at the club.

Borja Sainz and Kellen Fisher have flourished under Johannes Hoff Thorup

To many, the biggest success story for Norwich has been Borja Sainz this season, with the Spaniard arguably the standout player in the whole league in the first few months.

The 23-year-old has scored ten goals in 12 games, as well as registering two assists, and he has been a joy to watch with his pace and dribbling ability.

So, it was inevitable that Norwich fan pundit Zeke namechecked Sainz when he was asked by FLW which player had surprised him this season. But, the attacker wasn’t the only one picked out, as he also heaped praise on Kellen Fisher for how he has forced his way into the XI.

“The biggest surprise in a positive way is difficult because obviously Borja Sainz is a big shock. He is playing on another level to how he was last season, but, I think to be different, Fisher has really surprised me.

“He didn’t play an awful lot last season, and he’s only young. Jack Stacey was one of the names you wouldn’t have dropped from the previous campaign, and he was in the top five for the Player of the Year.

“So, to see him lose his place to Fisher was a shock, but every game he is very good. You can see he has got potential, and at 20, he is really strong, he reads the game well, puts tackles in - and there’s more to come.”

Fisher was signed by the club from Bromley in 2023, when they were a non-league club, and he did make his debut, and turned out nine times for Norwich in the previous season.

But, he has now established himself as a regular in Thorup’s best XI, and he will hope to keep his place over the coming months as Norwich fight for a top six finish.

Norwich City are heading in the right direction under Johannes Hoff Thorup

It’s an exciting time to be a Norwich fan, as they are making progress on the pitch with Thorup, and a new era is starting in the boardroom, with a group led by Mark Attanasio now the majority shareholders.

As mentioned, Thorup hasn’t made this positive start by throwing cash at players, and he had to contend with losing his two star men in what was a hectic and unsettling summer window.

Championship Table (as of 29/10/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 12 14 28 2 Burnley 12 12 23 3 Leeds United 12 11 23 4 Sheffield United 12 8 22 5 West Brom 12 6 20 6 Blackburn Rovers 12 4 19 7 Watford 12 -3 19 8 Norwich City 12 6 18 9 Middlesbrough 12 2 18

But, there have been a lot of nice surprises for Norwich in the way he has improved the group, and it’s now about whether they can maintain that and kick-on over the coming months.

Either way, with more backing and financial support, Thorup looks as though he will be capable of delivering success for Norwich.