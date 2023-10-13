Highlights QPR is under pressure due to their poor form and low league position, with fans frustrated about Ainsworth's management.

Financial issues may be impacting Ainsworth's ability to succeed, and there are suggestions that QPR could approach John Eustace as a potential replacement.

Despite Ainsworth's past achievements and loyalty to the club, the team's current form is concerning, and it wouldn't be surprising if QPR considers a change in management.

Gareth Ainsworth is under increasing pressure at QPR amid the team’s poor run of form.

Pre-season expectations for the London club were at an all-time low, but there are still plenty of supporters who are frustrated with Ainsworth’s management of the first team squad.

QPR are currently 22nd in the table, sitting two points adrift of safety during the October international break.

The Hoops barely survived in the Championship in the previous campaign, coming 20th in the standings, and now look to have another relegation fight on their hands.

It is still early days in the season, but QPR look like one of the favourites to suffer the drop into League One based on their current performances.

Should QPR hire John Eustace?

Carlton Palmer has cited the financial issues behind the scenes of the London club as a factor that could be hampering Ainsworth’s ability to succeed at Loftus Road.

However, while he believes that the 50-year-old is a good manager who deserves a bit more time, he also wouldn’t be surprised to see the club approach John Eustace now that he is available.

“Gareth Ainsworth is under immense pressure at the moment at QPR,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Four defeats, two draws in his last six games, third from bottom in the league, two points adrift from safety.

“It’s been well documented the financial problems the club has been facing.

“We don’t know the extent of the situation to make an informed decision on whether the financial situation is impacting on Gareth’s tenure.

“The facts are that Gareth, in his career thus far, remained loyal to Wycombe when he was approached time and time again by other clubs.

“He was League Two manager of the year in 2014/15.

“He took Wycombe Wanderers to the play-offs in 2020 in League One, and got Wycombe promoted from League Two in 2017-18.

“Gareth is clearly a talented manager but [has limited experience] at Championship level, so the question is how long do you give him?

“When a manager becomes available, as we saw with Darren Moore — Huddersfield moved quickly — so QPR might be thinking John Eustace is available now, how much longer will we give him before they have to make a move.

“But I like to think Gareth will be given a little bit more time.”

Where are QPR in the Championship table?

QPR are winless in their last six league games, which has them sitting in the relegation zone.

Weekly wages: QPR's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Ainworth’s side will return to action on 21 October with a trip to face Moore’s Huddersfield Town side at the John Smith Stadium.

Should QPR stick with Gareth Ainsworth?

Ainsworth has been in the job since February and did well to steer the team clear of relegation to League One.

The circumstances surrounding his time at QPR have not been helpful, with injuries only making matters worse.

However, despite taking that all into account, the team’s current form simply isn’t good enough and isn’t sustainable at this level.

Considering a manager of Eustace’s quality is available, it would not be a surprise to see QPR make a move for the 43-year-old in the near future.