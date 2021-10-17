‘More than superb’, ‘Get that new deal signed’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans highlight standout player against Blackpool

Championship club Nottingham Forest extended their unbeaten start under new boss Steve Cooper with a 2-1 win against recently-promoted side Blackpool yesterday, continuing their climb up the table.

Although the East Midlands outfit only rose one place, this latest victory has dragged them further away from the relegation zone and they are unlikely to drop back down to 17th today considering their much better goal difference than Swansea City, who sit three points behind Forest going into today’s local derby against Cardiff City.

Forest’s defence may have improved under the Welshman, conceding just three times in four games under his tenure, but their attack has been crucial in their upturn in form after winning just one point from a possible 21 in their opening seven games of the season under Chris Hughton.

Lewis Grabban is one attacker who has stepped up to the plate massively, scoring in each of his last three games and grabbing the winner against Neil Critchley’s Seasiders yesterday afternoon, but Brennan Johnson also proved to be crucial in overcoming a side that have started 2021/22 reasonably well after being promoted from League One in May.

He scored the first goal in this weekend’s tie at the City Ground, typical of his form since returning from an impressive loan at Lincoln City last term, where he recorded 22 goal contributions in 40 third-tier appearances for the Imps.

But did his goal against Blackpool yesterday paper over a poor performance? Was it really reflective of his performance?

We take a look at how many Nottingham Forest fans reacted to his performance on Twitter.

Of all the great academy products we’ve had over the years Brennan Johnson is the most exciting since Dawson and Reid #NFFC @DavidJo05034174 — Matt Riley (@BarryBigSwede) October 16, 2021

Brennan Johnson has been a pleasant surprise. Wasn’t sure if he was getting overhyped and would struggle making the step up from Lincoln, but he’s been exceptional, especially since Cooper came in. The better players in the side are shining now, and he’s one of them. #NFFC — Tom Jacobs (@TomJacobs93) October 16, 2021

First time back at the City Ground this season and the place was rocking! Cooper has got us playing some great attacking football and in Brennan Johnson we have a special player on our hands – get that new deal signed! #NFFC — Rob Johnstone (@rob_johnstoneuk) October 16, 2021

Johnson was more than superb today #nffc — COKEY NFFC shelton21🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@RedsForest21) October 16, 2021

Brennan Johnson is simply unplayable sometimes. Clubs will be clamouring for his signature, but we must resist all offers. #nffc — Hannah Forest 🔴⚪⚽ (@hannahforest) October 16, 2021

By the way, how class are Grabban and Johnson?? #NFFC — Callum Castel-Nuovo (@callumcasteln) October 16, 2021

LOVE THIS TEAM. We’ve got our Forest back. Worrall, Yates, Grabbs immense. Colback, Johnson superb. McKenna different gravy….. not forgetting our loan signings…. Love you all!!! ❤️❤️❤️#nffc — One Decent Fox (@foxy219) October 16, 2021

What a difference a few weeks makes at Forest #nffc – look a completely different team. Both wing backs are excellent. Team looks confident again.Yates & @JoeWorrall5 the beating heart of the team & the pace of Johnson is always a threat. Happy days in @TrentNavigation for a 🍺 — Steve Battlemuch (@Battlemuch4WW) October 16, 2021