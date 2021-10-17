Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘More than superb’, ‘Get that new deal signed’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans highlight standout player against Blackpool

Published

33 seconds ago

on

Championship club Nottingham Forest extended their unbeaten start under new boss Steve Cooper with a 2-1 win against recently-promoted side Blackpool yesterday, continuing their climb up the table.

Although the East Midlands outfit only rose one place, this latest victory has dragged them further away from the relegation zone and they are unlikely to drop back down to 17th today considering their much better goal difference than Swansea City, who sit three points behind Forest going into today’s local derby against Cardiff City.

Forest’s defence may have improved under the Welshman, conceding just three times in four games under his tenure, but their attack has been crucial in their upturn in form after winning just one point from a possible 21 in their opening seven games of the season under Chris Hughton.

Have Nottingham Forest had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23

West Brom

Lewis Grabban is one attacker who has stepped up to the plate massively, scoring in each of his last three games and grabbing the winner against Neil Critchley’s Seasiders yesterday afternoon, but Brennan Johnson also proved to be crucial in overcoming a side that have started 2021/22 reasonably well after being promoted from League One in May.

He scored the first goal in this weekend’s tie at the City Ground, typical of his form since returning from an impressive loan at Lincoln City last term, where he recorded 22 goal contributions in 40 third-tier appearances for the Imps.

But did his goal against Blackpool yesterday paper over a poor performance? Was it really reflective of his performance?

We take a look at how many Nottingham Forest fans reacted to his performance on Twitter.


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘More than superb’, ‘Get that new deal signed’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans highlight standout player against Blackpool

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: