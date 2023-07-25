Highlights Despite Southampton's relegation, it is reasonable for them to demand over £10 million for Che Adams, considering the scarcity of goalscorers in the Premier League.

Adams has shown potential in finding the back of the net at a steady rate and has a proven record in the Championship, making him an exciting prospect for Southampton in the second tier.

With the importance of promotion and the ability of Adams to make a difference, Wolves and Bournemouth should be willing to pay £10 million for his services this summer.

This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Following their relegation from the Premier League, Southampton have had to deal with plenty of transfer interest in their players this summer.

The latest player at the club to be the speculation of interest is forward Che Adams.

According to a report from Alan Nixon via Patreon, two Premier League sides are leading the pack for his signature, with these clubs said to be Wolves and AFC Bournemouth.

Nixon's report claims that Che Adams would like to 'escape' the relegated side, with both Premier League sides prepared to sign him at the right price.

What that 'right price' is remains to be seen, but Southampton are said to value their forward highly and will look for over £10 million for his signature.

Should Wolves and AFC Bournemouth be willing to pay over £10 million for Che Adams?

With the above information in mind, we got thinking about whether or not the Premier League clubs should be willing to pay Southampton's valuation of Adams this summer, and indeed if it is a fair one.

Some FLW writers have discussed below.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Even despite the Saints having suffered relegation, for me, the club demanding £10 million plus for Che Adams amid interest from two top flight sides is more than reasonable.

Goalscorers in the Premier League are very hard to come by, and although Adams has not been prolific at the St Mary's Stadium, he has shown a capability of finding the back of the net at a steady rate.

Furthermore, given Adams' previous record in the Championship, for Southampton, the prospect of having him available to them in the second tier must be an exciting one.

As such, Saints are not exactly going to let him go on the cheap.

The key argument for Adams' fee potentially being lower is the fact that his current contract expires next summer, and therefore, he will be available on a free transfer.

However, should Southampton not get the decent fee they want for Adams this summer, with the riches of Premier League football and promotion on the line, and Adams having the ability to make the difference on both, it could be argued Sains should simply let his contract run down.

From Wolves and Bournemouth's perspective, factoring in all of the above, they should be willing to fork out £10 million for Adams this summer.

Alfie Burns

The main sticking point when it comes to valuation of Adams is going to be the fact his contract has just 12 months to run on it. Wolves and Bournemouth might be hopeful of a cut-price deal, knowing this summer presents Southampton with their last chance to nail a decent fee for the striker.

Taking that out of the conversation, though, Adams is definitely worth £10m.

The 27-year-old has scored 25 goals across four seasons in the Premier League and has proven he's got quality to perform at that level over a mid-term period. Whilst he's done that, he's not quite prolific enough to justify a huge fee, whilst Southampton's bargaining position has also taken a hit with relegation. Even with that and his contract situation, though, £10m is fair.

Another factor that will probably play on Southampton's mind is Adams' last season in the Championship. He scored 22 goals in 46 games for Birmingham City in 2018/19 and impressed enough for Saints to take that initial punt on him in the summer of 2019.

Southampton wouldn't be able to replace what Adams can deliver for them for any less than £10m in today's market, further underlining why they are more than right to demand an eight-figure fee.