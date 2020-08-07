‘More than ready’ – Spurs eyeing move for in-demand EFL star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly entered the race to sign Brentford winger Said Benrahma according to The Mirror.

Benrahma played a key role for Brentford in this year’s league campaign, although his efforts weren’t quite enough as the Bees missed out on promotion into the Premier League.

The 24-year-old chipped in with 17 goals and ten assists in his 46 appearances for the Bees in the 2019/20 season.

Thomas Frank’s side were beaten by Fulham in the Championship Play-Off Final at Wembley on Tuesday evening, as their season ended in disappointment.

Their failure to win promotion this term is likely to lead to a number of players leaving the club during the summer transfer window, with Benrahma being one of those players attracting significant interest from other teams.

But would Benrahma be a good signing for Spurs ahead of the 2020/21 campaign?

We discuss….

Alfie Burns:

There’s a need for a little bit of a fresh approach at Tottenham this summer and I think Benrahma could be a good signing for the North London club.

He’s got ability to play in the Premier League and, actually, I think moving to a club might Tottenham might allow him to play with more freedom, which he wouldn’t get at a Leeds or Aston Villa.

My issue with it is whether he’s a Mourinho type of player.

Over his fantastic managerial career, we have rarely seen him chase players out of the Championship, then you’ve got to consider how he’d use the winger.

Of course, he’s trying to be a little bit more positive in his play, but it would be gutting watching Benrahma revert to a left wing-back position.

There’s a lot to weigh up.

Ned Holmes:

Yes, I think so.

Benrahma looks a really exciting prospect and someone that has all the characteristics you’d be looking for in a Premier League winger – he’s pacey, direct, creative, and has shown his quality in front of goal.

The Algerian isn’t just coming off one good season, either, he’s been consistently brilliant since arriving in west London and he’s ready to make the step up.

Spurs could use some extra firepower and that’s exactly what Benrahma would give them.

He’s not going to break the bank either. Yes, there are a number of sides interested but you’d imagine it’ll cost between £20m and £30m to land him, which is good value.

Louie Chandler:

I think Benrahma is more than ready to step into a top-six side, although I am not convinced that a Mourinho side would bring the best out of him.

Given his style of play, Benrahma would really thrive in a side who play on the front foot, rather than an Aston Villa or West Ham who are more defensive.

His end product is exceptional and I am confident he would flourish at Arsenal, Leicester or Chelsea.

With Mourinho’s more dogmatic, defensive approach to games, I would worry that Benrahma could become a luxury rather than a focal point. I still think he would have a real impact, but I think he will have more attractive offers.