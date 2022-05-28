“More than ready” – Celtic linked with Derby player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Celtic have been linked with Derby County captain Tom Lawrence, who is set to become a free agent.

The Wales international is out of contract at Pride Park and could depart after the Rams dropped out of the Championship – with TEAMtalk reporting Celtic are among the clubs keen.

But would he be a good signing for them? And is he ready for the SPFL?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Charlie Gregory

Celtic signing Tom Lawrence would make them even better than they have already been this year on their way to the SPL title.

Some players do well when they switch to Scotland and others falter but you couldn’t see Lawrence doing anything other than thriving in such a team as Celtic’s. Given the chances and surrounded by a different level of teammate, he could produce even more than he has managed at Derby so far.

It would also give the player the chance to test himself in a title race for the first time, as well as giving him the chance to play European football.

It seems a no-brainer for the player to link up with the side if a bid comes in then.

Adam Jones

Lawrence is more than ready for the Scottish top-tier, although he will probably want to get to the Premier League sooner rather than later.

At 28, he may want to make that move now and this is why a move to Celtic may not materialise – but he would be a decent signing for them.

Like Ryan Christie though, there’s a chance he could prove to be too good for the Scottish top tier if he thrives and this is why this move would probably be better for the club rather than the player.

If they can negotiate a deal though, it would be a coup for Ange Postecoglou’s side on a free transfer.

Justin Peach

Tom Lawrence is a difficult case to answer mainly because of his inconsistency in a Derby shirt over the years.

This season is the first season he’s really stepped up to the plate for the Rams and that shouldn’t be overlooked. He has the ability to change games but one thing that lets him down, even now in his late 20s is his temperament, something that will go against him when playing in the SPFL.

In addition, the SPFL is notoriously physical, something that Lawrence may struggle to adapt to which is why, as a technical player he may be suited to a different league.