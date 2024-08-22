This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United have been told to seal a deal for Brighton’s Jeremy Sarmiento, as the winger would bring more ‘balance’ to the Blades’ attack.

It has been a hectic summer for Chris Wilder as he reshapes the squad ahead of what he hopes will be a promotion push.

Several fan favourites have moved on this summer, whilst a potential takeover has prevented the recruitment team from doing the quick business they would’ve wanted.

However, they have made some shrewd additions, and it is reported that they are trying to bring in Sarmiento.

Jeremy Sarmiento could improve Sheffield United’s attack

The Ecuador international knows all about the Championship, having spent the first half of the previous campaign at West Brom.

He then joined Ipswich, scoring three times in 20 games, including a crucial winner against Southampton, as they won promotion to the Premier League.

Now back at Brighton, the 22-year-old is way down the pecking order as the Seagulls have a host of excellent attacking options, so a summer move is likely.

And, speaking to FLW, Sheffield United fan pundit Jimmy explained why he would be very pleased to see Sarmiento at Bramall Lane, as he feels he would bring a different dimension to the side, as well as offering more squad depth.

“I would be very happy with that. Not necessarily because he’s a world-beater of a player, because I think he did a good job at Ipswich last season, albeit unspectacular.

“So, I’m not 100% convinced of him, but to be honest I’ve not seen enough of him. But, I'm more excited about us bringing in a genuine left-winger.

Jeremy Sarmiento's 2023/24 loan spell at Ipswich Town (All competitions) Appearances 22 Goals 4 Assists 2

“We’ve got Rak-Sakyi on the right, Sarmiento would work nicely on the left, and it would stop us playing Gus Hamer there. It would give us a selection headache as we’ve got Ollie Arblaster, Vini Souza, Callum O’Hare and Hamer to fit into those three remaining midfield spots.

“O’Hare gets the 10, so does Souza miss out? I’m not quite sure but I’d be more than happy if Sarmiento came in.

“I don’t know enough about him to know whether he’s the answer, but he certainly gives us that balance we’re after on the left side.”

Sheffield United need more quality in their squad

Whilst there was disappointment at how the Blades drew with QPR last time out, the first two games of the season have shown that Wilder does have a quality XI right now.

But, the big problem is the strength in depth, as they lack those options, and many would agree that another attacking player should be a priority.

Even though Sarmiento is not a traditional left winger, as he would usually cut in from the right, and he can also play in different attacking positions, he would bring more balance to the team, as outlined above.

He did reasonably well at Ipswich last season, and he has the technical ability to build a good understanding with the likes of Hamer, Rak-Sakyi and O’Hare, so it’s an exciting prospect.

Wilder knows what is required to be successful at this level, and he’s trying to build a new-look team at Bramall Lane as Sheffield United look to bounce back at the first attempt.

To do that, they may need a busy end to the window, and it will be intriguing to see what business does get done.

Sheffield United are back in action on Saturday when they make the trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich City.