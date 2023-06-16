This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rotherham United will be looking to reach new heights in the Championship later this year when the 2023/24 campaign gets underway.

With Matt Taylor at the helm, the Millers managed to consolidate their place in this division as they finished the term six points clear of the relegation zone.

As is the case for all their Championship rivals, Rotherham are now free to purchase, or loan in players as the transfer window officially opened earlier this week.

The Millers have recently been linked with a potential reunion for a player who featured for them on a temporary basis last season.

What has been said about Rotherham United's interest in Sunderland defender Bailey Wright?

According to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, Rotherham are interested in re-signing Bailey Wright from Sunderland this summer.

The Millers are understood to be keen on striking a fresh agreement with the Black Cats for the centre-back.

Wright's previous spell with Rotherham ended prematurely as he sustained a season-ending ankle injury.

During his time at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, the centre-back was utilised on seven occasions by the Millers in the Championship.

Would Bailey Wright be a good signing?

Making reference to Wright, FLW's Rotherham United fan pundit Tom Eyre has admitted that he would be more than happy to see the defender re-join the club this summer from Sunderland.

Speaking to FLW, Eyre said: "Personally, yes, I would be happy with the signing.

"We went in for four new centre-backs, Sean Morrison, Grant Hall, Tyler Blackett and Bailey Wright who were Championship quality in my opinion over the course of last season.

"I wouldn't mind seeing any of the four of them back, just to solidify us, just to make sure we're strong at the back and have a good foundation to build from.

"So, yeah, if Bailey Wright comes back I would be more than happy.

"He's proven himself in the Championship, maybe not quite with us as he had a few complicated injuries which really stopped him excelling with us.

"But he's definitely proven his worth in the Championship and if he does come back, I would be excited to see him."

Should Rotherham United step up their pursuit of Bailey Wright?

While Wright was unable to make a major impact for Rotherham last season, the club should look to step up this pursuit as he would add a great deal of experience to their defence.

Over the course of his career, the centre-back has been deployed on 151 occasions in the Championship.

Providing that he is able to maintain his fitness, Wright could go on to become a key member of Rotherham's starting eleven in the new term.