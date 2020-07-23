‘More than happy’ – Leeds pundit can’t hide excitement at potential attacking arrival

Quoted by Football Insider, former Leeds United player Noel Whelan has told the Whites to sign Said Benrahma if Brentford do not get promoted to the Premier League.

The men from Elland Road have had a superb campaign and celebrated their title win last night with the trophy at their home ground, after beating Charlton Athletic 4-0.

Indeed, now fans will be excited to see who their club is going to be linked with and Whelan has told Football Insider that Benrahma would be a class signing for the men from Yorkshire – with Phil Hay saying Brentford not going up could pave the way for the Whites.

He said:

“He is a top class player. There is no doubt about that.

“He has been doing it in the Championship for a while. Big clubs have been looking at him and that tells you that he is a player that could succeed in the Premier League.

“I would like to think that we are in for him and other top Championship players because we are in a really good position to offer them regular Premier League football. There would be an opportunity to shine at a very big club.

“We need a Benrahma because, as much as Pablo is still running the show, we need a younger player who can do that for 45 games a season. Pablo can then come on when needed to add that extra bit of quality.

“I would be more than happy with Benrahma but he might be in the Premier League with Brentford himself.”

The Verdict

If Brentford are not promoted via the play-offs this season then it would be absolutely no surprise at all to see their best players getting linked away.

Benrahma has been sublime since the season restart and, in truth, has been impressive all campaign so to see him move to the Premier League would make perfect sense.

If Leeds can sign him, then, that would be an early impressive coup as they move into the summer transfer window.

Indeed, it would send a positive message to fans about their intent in the transfer window whilst the rest of the Premier League would have to take note as there are a fair few clubs probably looking at the winger right now.