Highlights Derby County had a busy transfer window, including the surprise addition of Tyrese Fornah from bitter rivals Nottingham Forest.

Fornah's move to League One was unexpected, considering he played in the Championship last season, but he brings energy and drive to the midfield.

Fornah had a challenging full debut and will need to embrace the expectations at Pride Park, but he has the potential to establish himself as an important figure under Paul Warne.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Derby County had a busy transfer window as Paul Warne reshaped the squad ahead of his first full season in charge of the club.

Derby sign Tyrese Fornah from Nottingham Forest

Many of the deals caught the eye this summer, but perhaps the biggest surprise was the addition of Tyrese Fornah, who joined from the Rams’ bitter rivals Nottingham Forest.

With Forest in the top-flight, they won’t come up against Derby this season, but it was still noteworthy to some for the clubs to do business.

Perhaps more importantly, it was also a surprise to see Fornah move to League One, as he had spent the previous campaign in the Championship with Reading, where he featured 35 times. So, some may have felt Fornah could have returned to the second tier, but he did end up moving to Pride Park.

Arriving from Forest may put more of a spotlight on Fornah compared to other summer additions, but Rams fan pundit Shaun has backed the new recruit to make his mark on the team, as he explained the qualities Fornah has that make him stand out from the rest in the Rams group.

“I’m more than happy with the signing of Tyrese Fornah. He played a lot of games last year in the Championship. He’s a good age, he’s got an engine, which we really, really lacked in the middle, so hopefully he will come good for us, and be a consistent part of the team for a few years to come. So, yeah, I think it’s a very good signing.”

Will Tyrese Fornah be a good signing for Derby?

The supporters saw the new player in action as a late substitute against Peterborough, and he played the full game against Bolton.

Whilst that ended in a defeat, Joe Wildsmith’s sending off changed the game, and Fornah gave his all in what was a challenging full debut.

But, the fact he was given a start highlights how much Warne thinks of the player, and he does appear to be a good bit of business for Derby, as he brings the energy and drive they had been lacking in the middle of the park.

We all know that there is big expectation at Pride Park, which is understandable given the size of the club, so they need players who can embrace that this season.

Fornah should be able to cope, and he will hope to show what he can do over the coming months, as he looks to establish himself as an important figure under Warne. After failing to settle at a club in the past few years, this could be just what Fornah needs to start delivering on his potential.

What next for Derby?

The East Midlands outfit are back in action after the international break with a big game against Portsmouth, with Warne knowing he needs some victories as they look to build momentum.

Three wins and three defeats from the opening six games proves there’s a lot of room for improvement for Derby, and they will hope to climb the table over the next few weeks.