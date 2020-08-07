This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Noel Whelan has suggested that Leeds United should be battling Aston Villa for Liverpool forward Divock Origi this summer.

The Whites are preparing for the Premier League after securing promotion last term and will likely be looking to add another striker – with Patrick Bamford the only option in their squad at the moment.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan has indicated Origi – who has been linked with a move to Villa – would’ve been a good fit at Leeds.

But would he be a good signing? And could it happen?

We’ve asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

Not for me.

Origi is a fine striker and his impact at Liverpool, although he’s not a regular, has been superb and he’s been involved in some memorable moments in the last couple of seasons.

Can I see him wanting to move to Leeds on the back of his Liverpool heroics? Probably not, despite the lure of playing under Bielsa.

Leeds will focus on a striker, of course, but it isn’t going to be Origi.

If it is, I’d be so surprised.

Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Leeds United matches from the 2019/20 season?

1 of 12 A v Wigan 1-1 1-2 1-3 0-2

Jacob Potter

It’s not a horrendous suggestion to be fair.

Origi isn’t going to be getting the game time he needs with Liverpool next season, and I think he’ll be wanting to find a club that can offer him regular minutes at a high level.

Leeds would be able to do just that, as they need to sign a forward that is capable of challenging Patrick Bamford for his starting spot next term in the Premier League.

Origi has been a reliable member of the Liverpool squad when called upon, and I think he’d be more than good enough to lead the line for Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the top-flight next term.

Leeds could do far worse than signing a player of his quality, as he already has a considerable amount of experience of playing in English football, which would mean that his potential arrival at Elland Road wouldn’t be a risk at all.

Sam Rourke

It’s an interesting shout.

Origi is a player that has always seemed to impress in his cameo appearances for Liverpool and has showcased his ability in the Premier League and in the Champions League.

However, Origi has not had frequent first-team action over the last few seasons and cannot be classed as a player that will guarantee you Premier League goals on a consistent basis, and I feel Leeds should be looking for a player who perhaps has a better record in front of goal.

I have no doubts that the Whites will be able to create plentiful chances for whoever is playing up-top for the side next season, but I’d be concentrating efforts on a player who has been playing more often, and whom has a strong goal conversion rate.