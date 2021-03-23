‘More than good enough,’ ‘Inevitable’ – Celtic eyeing transfer move for EFL star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Celtic are interested in signing Peterborough United winger Siriki Dembele this summer window as they look to shake-up their squad.

According to Give Me Sport, Dembele is a player of interest to the Bhoys and time will tell as to whether they can prise him away in the coming transfer window.

Would he be a good signing, though? Some of our writers discuss his suitability to the Bhoys…

Chris Thorpe

I think he would be more than good enough. I’ve seen a lot of him this season and I think he could make the difference for Celtic.

The family link is already there with his brother Karamoko and for that reason I think he would love to move up to Scotland to be closer to his brother and parents.

He’s shown that he is far too talented to be playing in League One and as a result I think he will be Peterborough’s next big sale.

The Hoops would be bringing in a player who has the versatility to play anywhere along the frontline, plus he also has his best years ahead of him as a professional.

Jordan Rushworth

Dembele is a player with a lot of potential and he has shown he has the ability to drive at defenders and also have that all-important end product in the final third. Celtic seem like a good destination for him because he would be able to add something different to their current attacking options and perhaps that extra spark that might make an impact in tight matches.

Rangers have recruited successfully in terms of players who have performed well in England’s lower leagues in recent transfer windows, with Ryan Kent a prime example. Therefore, Celtic might want to adopt a similar approach to try and regain their dominance in Scottish football and regain the league title next season.

The 24-year-old is still at the age where he can be developed further before he hits his prime years and that is something he could do with Celtic with him being handed the chance to experience European football and compete for major domestic titles.

The way things have gone for them this season, you would have to say that Dembele would be good enough to come in and make a positive impact on the side. It would depend on other signings they want to make but he would have a real chance of getting into the starting line-up regularly the way the squad is at the moment.

George Harbey

I think it is inevitable that he will move there to be honest.

His brother, Karamoko, is already at the club, and the project of getting Celtic back on top of Scottish football would be a tantalising prospect for him.

I firmly believe that Dembele is good enough to play for a big club like Celtic. We have seen the likes of Joe Aribo move to the SPFL after proving to be great players in League One, and it has that feel about it.

He can score goals and register assists, and I would be very, very surprised if he was still playing in League One next season.

It would be a great move for him, and it makes sense for Celtic to bring him in with both the short-term and long-term in mind.