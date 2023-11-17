Highlights Sunderland has placed an asking price of over £20 million on Jack Clarke, indicating his importance to the team's promotion bid.

Sunderland look to have placed an asking price in excess of £20 million on the future of Jack Clarke.

Clarke was the subject of intense transfer speculation last summer, but ultimately remained at the Stadium of Light.

It was reported by Teamtalk that Sunderland rejected an offer worth more than £10 million from Premier League side Burnley.

According to The Northern Echo, the Clarets are expected to return with more concrete interest in the January window, with the Championship side also anticipating interest from Brentford.

This has led to the Wearside outfit placing an asking price worth more than double Burnley’s initial offer from earlier this year.

Is Jack Clarke worth more than £20 million?

Carlton Palmer has highlighted just how important Clarke is to Sunderland’s promotion bid, citing his impressive goal record.

For that reason, the former midfielder believes that the Black Cats are being very reasonable by setting such a price tag on the forward.

“Sunderland are bracing themselves for a race to sign their star man Jack Clarke in the January transfer window,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Jack was subject to a summer £10 million plus bid by Burnley.

“Jack is in excellent form for Sunderland so far this season.

“He’s their top goal scorer so far, bagging nine goals in 16 appearances.

“Sunderland earned a top six finish last season, only to lose out to Luton who got promoted to the Premier League.

“In order to achieve their ambition of getting promoted, Jack is very important to them so if they were to lose him they would need to be hugely compensated, so they can replace him.

“So in the wake of what is expected to come in January, Sunderland have placed a £20 million price tag on Jack.

“Two clubs are very keen on his signature are Brentford and Burnley, and so far Sunderland are not considering selling their prize asset this season.

“Everyone is aware of what it’s going to cost them, given the current transfer market I think it’s a more than fair price for his services should they want him.”

Where are Sunderland in the Championship table?

Clarke has been a key figure for Sunderland since initially joining on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in the 2022 January window.

He helped the club gain promotion to the Championship before signing on a permanent basis that summer.

Sunderland finished sixth in the second tier in their first year back at that level, with Clarke contributing nine goals and 11 assists in the league.

Tony Mowbray’s side are currently sixth in the table after 16 games of this season.

Will Jack Clarke leave Sunderland in January?

The £20 million asking price set by Sunderland is more than fair, all things considered.

Replacing him mid-season would be a very difficult task, and would require being able to reinvest that money back into the squad.

It would take as much as £20 million to be able to do that while still keeping the team competitive at the top of the Championship table.

Gaining Premier League promotion is so lucrative, that jeopardising that by selling Clarke in January is simply not worth it unless a very big offer is received.