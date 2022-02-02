‘More than deserving of their place in the conversation’ – Are Luton Town genuine play-off contenders? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton Town secured all three points at the Swansea.com Stadium last night, with the Hatters now just three points shy of the Championship play-offs.

Nathan Jones’ side have picked 17 points in their last eight league matches, as they continue an excellent start 2022.

The Hatters possess a game in hand on West Brom who are currently are fifth, with the Baggies embarking on some rotten form in recent weeks.

Luton face bottom of the table Barnsley next time out in the Championship, with Jones’ side eager to record another three points.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Luton’s chances of reaching the much-desired play-off positions…

Ned Holmes

Given where they are in the table and their ability to get results, I think they have to be considered as such.

Despite some impressive business in the summer, the Hatters’ squad is not as strong on paper as the majority of the sides pushing for a top-six place but there’s no doubt that Nathan Jones has got them playing to a level that is more than the sum of their parts.

The fight and determination they’ve shown in recent months has been really impressive but it’s going to be about consistency now.

If they can keep up their current form over the next month or so then they’ll be more than deserving of their place in the conversation.

The issue is there are plenty of sides around them that look strong as well and they need to show they can continue to grind out results.

With Jones at the helm, they may just be able to out fight a lot of opponents but it remains to be seen whether that’s enough to make up for the gap in quality.

Charlie Gregory

I think what Nathan Jones is building at Luton is nothing short of extraordinary and I really do think they could end up in the top six come the end of the season.

It won’t be easy for them considering their budget and the players they have when compared with some of the other teams vying for a play-off spot but based on the way they have performed this year, you wouldn’t put it past them.

A team like Middlesbrough for example have splashed the cash last month and how are the Hatters supposed to compete with that? Despite this though, they are right up there amongst it and I think it is testament to the work done by Jones that they are right up there with them.

There’s always one team that upsets the apple cart and manages to sneak into a play-off place. Last year it was Barnsley and this year it could be Luton – but I really don’t think this is a one-off for the Hatters either. I think they’re building something special.

Declan Harte

Luton Town have been steadily improving since their promotion to the Championship in 2019.

They finished 19th and 12th in their two full seasons in the second tier and now find themselves ninth, three points outside the play-off places.

Luton also have a game in hand on Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town and West Brom. If The Hatters can win that then they will be right in the mix for a play-off place.

Given their current form and performances then there is no reason to treat them as anything but play-off contenders.

There are still plenty of games left, but if any side is that close by February then they need to be taken seriously. It would certainly be an upset if they pulled it off, but stranger things have happened in the Championship.