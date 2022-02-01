‘More than capable replacement’ – Luton Town strike transfer agreement with Aston Villa: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton Town confirmed the loan signing of Aston Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer yesterday as the club’s sole arrival on Deadline Day.

The 29-year-old was almost immediately brought in after it was confirmed that record signing Simon Sluga was heading for pastures new in Bulgaria with Ludogorets.

Steer joins the Hatters with experience in helping his side to promotion from the Championship, with Steer playing 19 games in the back end of the 2018/19 season, playing an integral role in the Villa’s eventual promotion via the play-offs.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Luton Town players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Jake Howells? Yes No

Coming through the academy at Norwich City, and representing England at youth level, Villa signed Steer in 2013.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding this deal and whether the 29-year-old could go on to feature regularly at Kenilworth Road…

Charlie Gregory

I can’t see any reason why Jed Steer couldn’t be a starter for Luton and why he certainly wouldn’t be a good one for them.

He’s not been a regular pretty much anywhere in his career yet which make work against him and may make some supporters think giving him the main spot is a bit of a gamble.

However, he’s picked up gametime and experience wherever he has been, from Aston Villa to Huddersfield and even Yeovil. At 29-years-old, he has been around for some time now and certainly knows what needs to be done in-between the sticks.

I think he deserves a chance to be a regular number one somewhere and the Hatters could be the side to give him that chance – and it could certainly work in their favour.

Declan Harte

This is a great signing for Luton Town. Steer has earned plenty of experience in the Championship over the years.

During his time with Aston Villa, he’s gone to Huddersfield Town, Charlton Athletic and he has featured for Villa themselves in the Premier League and the second division.

This will offer ample competition to the slate of goalkeepers already at the club.

James Shea has stepped up in recent weeks and performed to a decent standard, but Steer should make for a more than capable replacement for the departed Simon Sluga, and he will likely slot straight into the starting side.

Billy Mulley

Nathan Jones has said that he would have liked a permanent option in-between the sticks during January, however, Steer stands out as an excellent temporary option.

Steer will not arrive at Kenilworth Road to sit on the bench like he has been doing at Villa, he will be in search of a regular starting spot and will be hoping to play a part with the ambitions remaining high at Kenilworth Road.

Simon Sluga proved to be a good signing for the Hatters after a destructive start to life as Luton’s record signing, however, he grew in stature and importance as the seasons went on, with Steer now tasked with reaching those levels and beyond.

Steer should have enough quality to secure a starting spot int he upcoming weeks, and then, it will be down to him to maintain his place in the XI, as Jones is not afraid to change his goalkeeping options.