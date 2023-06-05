Leeds United find themselves in the middle of a managerial hunt as they prepare for their return to the Championship.

There have been several names associated with the current vacancy at Elland Road in what is a vitally important time for the Whites, who will be expected to immediately challenge for the second-tier title.

The club's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed on the final day and whilst there could be a lot of change from a playing staff perspective, Leeds also have to find a Sam Allardyce successor.

One name that has been linked to the job at Elland Road is former Aston Villa and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, with a report from The Scottish Sun claiming that the ex-Liverpool midfielder is being considered.

Who would back Steven Gerrard to succeed as Leeds United manager?

Pundit Alan Hutton spoke to Football Insider about Gerrard and has backed him to succeed in Yorkshire if the Whites opt to appoint the 43-year-old.

“I think he will feel that he is more than capable of doing that," Hutton said.

“Do I think he can? Of course. This is a guy that now has a little bit of experience, has been at a big club with the pressure and everything that comes with it.

“Aston Villa are a massive football club, that did not quite work out.

“Leeds are a huge football team and you would like to think that if they can hold on to most of their players they will have an opportunity to come back up.

“It is relentless down there so it will be difficult but it is probably something he will feel he can go and do so I am sure he is hungry to get back in.“

Who joins Steven Gerrard in the Leeds United managerial running?

The Sun also suggested last week that Brendan Rodgers is someone of interest within the Leeds hierarchy, whilst former Chelsea and Leicester City boss Graham Potter has been mentioned.

The Telegraph has also suggested that West Brom manager Carlos Corberan is also being considered and Scott Parker is another name being mentioned in association with the current vacancy in Yorkshire.

As per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, current Celta Vigo and former Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal is another name on a list of managerial targets at Elland Road.

Luton Town's Rob Edwards is also well-liked within the Leeds camp, although the Bedfordshire club's promotion to the Premier League adds a layer of complexity to this one.